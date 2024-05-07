PROS Holdings Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO):

Earnings: -$11.36 million in Q1 vs. -$19.00 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.24 in Q1 vs. -$0.41 in the same period last year. Excluding items, PROS Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.03 million or $0.04 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.01 per share Revenue: $80.69 million in Q1 vs. $73.18 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.00 - $0.02 Next quarter revenue guidance: $80.5 - $81.5 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $332.5 - $334.5 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.