Pros Holdings Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for PRO

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Pros Holdings Inc (Symbol: PRO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $41.15, changing hands as low as $40.68 per share. Pros Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PRO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PRO's low point in its 52 week range is $24.5501 per share, with $51.8325 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.11.

