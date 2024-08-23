Pros and Cons of Online vs. Traditional Banks

Back in the day, traditional banks were one of the only ways to safely store your funds. But in today’s digital world, online banks offer another opportunity to safely store your funds without any need to visit a physical bank branch. Each option offers distinct advantages and drawbacks, making the decision dependent on personal preferences and your specific financial needs.

There is so much variety of banking products and services today, that whether you prefer traditional, online or mobile banking, you can more accurately control your short-term transactions and long-term financial goals. However, it is always good to know the pros and cons of in-person banking vs. using a mobile app.

Traditional vs. Online Banks: Safety

When it comes to storing your funds, safety is understandably a top priority, as you want to make sure your hard-earned funds are protected from loss. Luckily, both traditional and online banks are FDIC-insured, which means your funds are protected for up to $250,000.

By eliminating paper statements and reducing the carbon footprint associated with maintaining physical branches, online banks are a more environmentally friendly option but there is also less physical access to your information scammers could use for fraud. Online banks con: They rely heavily on technology, which means that system outages or software glitches could temporarily disrupt your access to accounts or be subject to hacking. Although online banks employ robust security measures, the risk of cyber threats and fraud remains a concern.

Traditional vs. Online Banks: APYs

Online banks have less overhead than traditional banks, which typically means they can offer higher APYs on savings products. Here are some other advantages and drawbacks:

They often provide higher interest rates on savings accounts and CDs, helping your money grow faster. Online banks con: A lack of personalized customer service can mean you might not be getting the best rates for your unique accounts.

Traditional vs. Online Banks: Access to Services

Access to face-to-face services is where traditional banks shine. If you don’t mind heading down to your local branch, you can speak with someone about any banking issues you might have.

However, if every time you want to deposit a check you have to make sure your local branch is open, you may run into roadblocks. Here are some other pros and cons of online and traditional banking when it comes to convenience and access:

They offer easy access to online services around the clock. You might not be able to talk to someone in-person but most online banks offer access to customer service representatives at all hours as well as 24/7 access to your accounts. Online banking con: There are no physical branches you can’t visit a branch for in-person service or to deposit cash. For some, this can be a significant disadvantage, especially if they need immediate assistance.

Traditional vs. Online Banking: Fees

With relatively low overhead, online banks tend to offer customers accounts with fewer banking fees. If the thought of a monthly maintenance fee seems ridiculous, you can likely find a fee-free online banking option.

Without the overhead costs of physical branches, online banks typically offer lower fees or no fees for many standard services, such as account maintenance and overdraft protection. Online banks con: They offer fewer fees but often this coincides with offering fewer products and services.

Traditional vs. Online Banks: Financial Products

Some online banks offer a wide selection of financial products. However, other online banks have a limited selection. If you are willing to split up your banking activity into multiple financial institutions, then an online bank offering a single standout account might still fit into your financial plans. If you want to conduct all of your banking activity in a single place, you might have more luck through a traditional bank.

You can find an online bank with an attractive high-yield savings account which may be your only requirement. Online banks con: While online banks excel in basic services, they may not offer the full range of financial products available at traditional banks, such as safe deposit boxes or in-depth financial planning.

Final Take To GO: Which Type of Bank Is Best for You?

The bottom line is that online banks and traditional banks each offer worthwhile opportunities to manage your finances. While online banks tend to offer more attractive APYs, traditional banks offer an in-person experience. The right choice varies based on your unique situation and preferences.

Online banks are best for savers who want to get the most value out of their savings accounts. If you want your funds to collect interest earnings instead of dust, working with an online bank can make that reasonable request a reality.

If you aren’t comfortable taking your finances online, traditional banks offer a solid option. In general, traditional banks are best for savers who want the convenience of a physical branch. If you prefer to handle your bank transactions in person, then traditional banks are an obvious choice.

Sarah Sharkey contributed to the reporting for this article.

