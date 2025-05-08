ProQR Therapeutics Advances Axiomer RNA Editing Pipeline with Leadership Appointments and Strong Financial Position

ProQR Therapeutics advances RNA editing pipeline with upcoming CTA filing for AX-0810, while enhancing leadership and maintaining strong finances.

Quiver AI Summary

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. announced significant advancements in its Axiomer™ RNA editing pipeline, particularly for its lead program AX-0810, which targets NTCP to address cholestatic diseases, with a Clinical Trial Application (CTA) expected to be filed in Q2 2025. The company has bolstered its leadership team with the appointment of new Chief Financial Officer Dennis Hom and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Cristina Lopez Lopez. ProQR reported €132.4 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2025, ensuring financial stability into mid-2027, alongside potential milestone revenue from its partnership with Eli Lilly. The company is set to present research findings at the upcoming ASGCT Annual Meeting, reinforcing its commitment to innovative RNA therapies while navigating ongoing development challenges and opportunities.

Potential Positives

Axiomer™ ADAR-mediated RNA editing pipeline is advancing with a Clinical Trial Application (CTA) filing for lead program AX-0810 targeting NTCP for cholestatic diseases on track for Q2 2025.

Recent leadership appointments of Chief Financial Officer Dennis Hom and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Cristina Lopez Lopez enhance the company's management team with valuable financial and clinical expertise, supporting future growth.

ProQR holds €132.4 million in cash and cash equivalents, providing sufficient financial runway into mid-2027 for ongoing and upcoming projects.

Collaboration with Eli Lilly could yield additional potential milestones and revenue, demonstrating strategic partnerships that may enhance the company's long-term prospects.

Potential Negatives

Net loss for Q1 2025 increased to €10.1 million, compared to €7.7 million in Q1 2024, indicating deteriorating financial performance.

Cash and cash equivalents decreased from €149.4 million at the end of Q4 2024 to €132.4 million at the end of Q1 2025, suggesting potential liquidity concerns.

Research and development costs rose significantly to €12.3 million in Q1 2025, compared to €9.3 million in Q1 2024, which may indicate increasing operational expenses without proportionate returns.

FAQ

What is the Axiomer™ RNA editing pipeline's lead program?

The lead program is AX-0810, targeting NTCP for cholestatic diseases, with CTA filing expected in Q2 2025.

Who are the newly appointed executives at ProQR Therapeutics?

Dennis Hom is the new Chief Financial Officer and Dr. Cristina Lopez Lopez is the Chief Medical Officer.

What are the financial highlights for ProQR as of March 31, 2025?

ProQR reported €132.4 million in cash and cash equivalents, providing runway into mid-2027.

When is the first clinical data readout expected for AX-0810?

The initial clinical data readout for AX-0810 is anticipated in Q4 2025.

What collaborations does ProQR have for its RNA editing platform?

ProQR is executing a partnership with Eli Lilly, including potential expansion to 15 total targets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$PRQR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 48 institutional investors add shares of $PRQR stock to their portfolio, and 19 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$PRQR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PRQR in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/10/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PRQR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PRQR forecast page.

Full Release





Axiomer™ ADAR-mediated RNA editing pipeline advancing across liver and CNS programs, with CTA filing on track for Q2 2025 for lead program AX-0810 targeting NTCP for Cholestatic diseases



Axiomer™ ADAR-mediated RNA editing pipeline advancing across liver and CNS programs, with CTA filing on track for Q2 2025 for lead program AX-0810 targeting NTCP for Cholestatic diseases



Strengthened leadership with appointments of Chief Financial Officer and Chief Medical Officer



Strengthened leadership with appointments of Chief Financial Officer and Chief Medical Officer



€ 132.4 million cash and cash equivalents as of end Q1 providing runway into mid-2027, plus additional potential milestones from Lilly partnership







LEIDEN, Netherlands & CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (Nasdaq: PRQR) (ProQR), a company dedicated to changing lives through transformative RNA therapies based on its proprietary Axiomer RNA editing technology platform, today reported its financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, and provided a business update.





“ProQR entered 2025 in a position of strength, with solid fundamentals, a well-capitalized balance sheet, and a clear focus on execution,” said Daniel A. de Boer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ProQR. “We remain on track to submit the CTA for our lead RNA editing program, AX-0810 targeting NTCP for cholestatic diseases, in Q2 2025, with our first clinical data readout expected in Q4 – key milestones for our lead Axiomer pipeline program that we believe will drive significant value for stakeholders. I’m delighted that we further strengthened our leadership team with the recent appointments of Chief Financial Officer Dennis Hom and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Cristina Lopez Lopez, bringing deep financial and translational clinical development expertise to support ProQR’s next phase of growth.”







Recent Progress









In April, ProQR announced the



appointments of Dennis Hom as Chief Financial Officer and Cristina Lopez Lopez, MD, PhD as Chief Medical Officer



. These key leadership appointments support the advancement of the Company’s Axiomer platform technology and pipeline of RNA editing programs as it enters the clinical stage.



In April, ProQR announced the appointments of Dennis Hom as Chief Financial Officer and Cristina Lopez Lopez, MD, PhD as Chief Medical Officer . These key leadership appointments support the advancement of the Company’s Axiomer platform technology and pipeline of RNA editing programs as it enters the clinical stage.





Advancing AX-0810 toward CTA filing, on track for Q2 2025.



AX-0810 is ProQR’s lead Axiomer RNA editing pipeline program. By modulating NTCP, AX-0810 aims to reduce bile acid accumulation in hepatocytes and address the root cause of cholestatic liver diseases. The program remains on track for a Clinical Trial Application (CTA) filing in Q2 2025, with the initial clinical assessment planned in healthy volunteers.



AX-0810 is ProQR’s lead Axiomer RNA editing pipeline program. By modulating NTCP, AX-0810 aims to reduce bile acid accumulation in hepatocytes and address the root cause of cholestatic liver diseases. The program remains on track for a Clinical Trial Application (CTA) filing in Q2 2025, with the initial clinical assessment planned in healthy volunteers.



In March, ProQR participated in the RNA Editing Gordon Research Conference in Lucca, Italy, presenting



"Developing Axiomer™ RNA Editing Technology Towards Application in Liver and CNS Disease"



.



In March, ProQR participated in the RNA Editing Gordon Research Conference in Lucca, Italy, presenting "Developing Axiomer™ RNA Editing Technology Towards Application in Liver and CNS Disease" .





Accepted scientific abstracts underscore ProQR’s leadership in RNA editing.



ProQR will present multiple abstracts at the upcoming American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting, taking place May 13-17, 2025 in New Orleans. These presentations will highlight the Company’s proprietary Axiomer RNA editing platform and pipeline programs, including:





Oral Presentation (333): “ADAR-Mediated RNA Editing of



SLC10A1



(NTCP) as a Therapeutic Approach to Reduce Liver Bile Acid Re-Uptake in Cholestatic Diseases”





Poster Presentation (AMA1324): “ADAR-Mediated RNA Editing-Based Correction of PNPLA3|148M Functionality to Address Hepatic Steatosis”





Poster Presentation (AMA1427): “ADAR-Mediated RNA Editing of Premature Termination Codon Results in Functional Correction in MECP2 for Rett Syndrome”







ProQR will present multiple abstracts at the upcoming American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting, taking place May 13-17, 2025 in New Orleans. These presentations will highlight the Company’s proprietary Axiomer RNA editing platform and pipeline programs, including:







Anticipated Upcoming Events











AX-0810



targeting NTCP for Cholestatic diseases





Q2 2025 Clinical Trial Application (CTA) submission





Q4 2025 first clinical target engagement and biomarker data in healthy volunteers







targeting NTCP for Cholestatic diseases





AX-2402



targeting MECP2 (R270X) for Rett Syndrome





2025 clinical candidate selection





2026 clinical trial initiation and topline data readout







targeting MECP2 (R270X) for Rett Syndrome





AX-2911



targeting PNPLA3 for MASH





2025 clinical candidate selection





2026 clinical trial initiation and topline data readout







targeting PNPLA3 for MASH





AX-1412



targeting B4GALT1 for Cardiovascular diseases





mid-2025 update on optimization for GalNAc delivery







targeting B4GALT1 for Cardiovascular diseases



Continue to execute on partnership with Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly), with potential data updates, milestone income from the existing partnership, and an option to exercise for an additional five targets for expansion to a total of 15 targets, which would result in a $50 million opt-in payment to ProQR.



Continue to execute on partnership with Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly), with potential data updates, milestone income from the existing partnership, and an option to exercise for an additional five targets for expansion to a total of 15 targets, which would result in a $50 million opt-in payment to ProQR.



ProQR may selectively form new partnerships, which could include multi-target discovery alliances, or product alliances on specific programs.









Financial Highlights







At March 31, 2025, ProQR held cash and cash equivalents of € 132.4 million, compared to € 149.4 million cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2024. Net cash used in operating activities during the three-month period ended March 31, 2025 was € 15.8 million, compared to € 15.1 million for the same period last year. During the first quarter of 2025, the Company achieved a milestone in the collaboration agreement with Eli Lilly earning $1.0 million (€ 918,000).





Research and development (R&D) costs were € 12.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to € 9.3 million for the same period last year.





General and administrative costs were € 3.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to € 3.5 million for the same period last year.





Net loss for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025 was € 10.1 million, or € 0.10 per diluted share, compared to € 7.7 million, or € 0.09 per diluted share, for the same period last year. For further financial information for the period ended March 31, 2025, please refer to the Q1 financial report filing available on our website,





www.proqr.com





under Financials and Filings.







About Axiomer







™









ProQR is pioneering a next-generation RNA base editing technology called Axiomer



™



, which could potentially yield a new class of medicines for diverse types of diseases. Axiomer



™



“Editing Oligonucleotides”, or EONs, mediate single nucleotide changes to RNA in a highly specific and targeted way using molecular machinery that is present in human cells called ADAR (Adenosine Deaminase Acting on RNA). Axiomer



™



EONs are designed to recruit and direct endogenously expressed ADARs to change an Adenosine (A) to an Inosine (I) in the RNA – an Inosine is translated as a Guanosine (G) – correcting an RNA with a disease-causing mutation back to a normal (wild type) RNA, modulating protein expression, or altering a protein so that it will have a new function that helps prevent or treat disease.







About ProQR







ProQR Therapeutics is dedicated to changing lives through the creation of transformative RNA therapies. ProQR is pioneering a next-generation RNA technology called Axiomer



™



, which uses a cell’s own editing machinery called ADAR to make specific single nucleotide edits in RNA to reverse a mutation or modulate protein expression and could potentially yield a new class of medicines for both rare and prevalent diseases with unmet need. Based on our unique proprietary RNA repair platform technologies we are growing our pipeline with patients and loved ones in mind.





Learn more about ProQR at





www.proqr.com





.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as “continue,” "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "look forward to", "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our business, technology, strategy, preclinical and clinical model data, our initial pipeline targets and the upcoming strategic priorities and milestones related thereto, the responsibilities, potential strengths and capabilities of our new leadership appointments, the continued advancement of our lead development pipeline programs, including ongoing and planned clinical trials, the anticipated timing of initial clinical data readouts across multiple programs in 2025 and 2026, and the filing of a CTA application for our lead program, AX-0810, in Q2 2025, our Axiomer



™



platform, including the continued development and advancement of our Axiomer platform, the therapeutic potential of our Axiomer RNA editing oligonucleotides and product candidates, the timing, progress and results of our preclinical studies and other development activities, including the release of data related thereto, our patent estate, including our anticipated strength and our continued investment in it, as well as the timing of our clinical development, the potential of our technologies and product candidates, the collaboration with Lilly and the intended benefits thereof, including timing for data updates, potential milestones, exercise of an option to expand targets and the receipt of an opt-in payment, our ability to selectively form new partnerships and enter into future collaborations, and our financial position and cash-runway. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information available to management only as of the date of this press release. Our actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements for many reasons, including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties and other factors in our filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including certain sections of our most recent annual report filed on Form 20-F. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the cost, timing and results of preclinical studies and clinical trials and other development activities by us and our collaborative partners whose operations and activities may be slowed or halted shortage and pressure on supply and logistics on theglobal market economic sanctions and international tariffs; the likelihood of our preclinical and clinical programs being initiated and executed on timelines provided and reliance on our contract research organizations and predictability of timely enrollment of subjects and patients to advance our clinical trials and maintain their own operations; our reliance on contract manufacturers to supply materials for research and development and the risk of supply interruption from a contract manufacturer; the potential for future data to alter initial and preliminary results of early-stage clinical trials; the unpredictability of the duration and results of the regulatory review of applications or clearances that are necessary to initiate and continue to advance and progress our clinical programs; the ability to secure, maintain and realize the intended benefits of collaborations with partners, including the collaboration with Lilly; the possible impairment of, inability to obtain, and costs to obtain intellectual property rights; possible safety or efficacy concerns that could emerge as new data are generated in research and development; general business, operational, financial and accounting risks, and risks related to litigation and disputes with third parties; and risks related to macroeconomic conditions and market volatility resulting from global economic developments, geopolitical events and conflicts, high inflation, rising interest rates, tariffs and potential for significant changes in U.S. policies and regulatory environment. Given these risks, uncertainties and other factors, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future, except as required by law.







ProQR Therapeutics N.V.









Investor and media contact:







Sarah Kiely





ProQR Therapeutics N.V.





T: +1 617 599 6228









skiely@proqr.com









or







Investor contact:







Peter Kelleher





LifeSci Advisors





T: +1 617 430 7579









pkelleher@lifesciadvisors.com















Financial Tables









PROQR THERAPEUTICS N.V.









Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position









































































































March 31,

















December 31,













































2025

















2024











































€1



,000















€1



,000













Assets



















































Property, plant and equipment





























13,608













14,113









Investments in financial assets





























—













—











Non-current assets

































13,608

















14,113







































































Cash and cash equivalents





























132,414













149,408









Prepayments and other receivables





























5,137













3,747









Other taxes





























530













690











Current assets

































138,081

















153,845













Total assets

































151,689

















167,958









































































Equity and liabilities





















































Equity























































Equity attributable to owners of the Company





























78,935













88,560











Total equity

































78,935

















88,560









































































Liabilities



















































Borrowings





























—













—









Lease liabilities





























10,738













11,067









Deferred income





























28,299













29,429











Non-current liabilities

































39,037

















40,496







































































Borrowings





























4,655













4,582









Lease liabilities





























1,460













1,567









Derivative financial instruments





























186













468









Trade payables





























414













16









Social securities and other taxes





























481













1,478









Deferred income





























19,250













21,942









Other current liabilities





























7,271













8,849











Current liabilities

































33,717

















38,902













Total liabilities

































72,754

















79,398









































































Total equity and liabilities

































151,689

















167,958













PROQR THERAPEUTICS N.V.









Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income







(€ in thousands, except share and per share data)







































































































Three month period













































ended March 31,









































2025

















2024













































€1,000

















€1,000













Revenue

































4,519

















4,450









































































Other income

































222

















210







































































Research and development costs





























(12,323)













(9,283)









General and administrative costs





























(3,234)













(3,452)











Total operating costs

































(15,557)

















(12,735)

































































Operating result

































(10,816)

















(8,075)











Finance income and expense





























455













488









Results related to financial liabilities measured at fair value through profit or loss





























282













(68)































































Result before corporate income taxes

































(10,079)

















(7,655)











Income taxes





























—













(3)































































Result for the period

































(10,079)

















(7,658)











Other comprehensive income (foreign exchange differences on foreign operation)





























(371)













191































































Total comprehensive income

































(10,450)

















(7,467)









































































Result attributable to



















































Owners of the Company





























(10,079)













(7,658)









Non-controlling interests





























—













—











































(10,079)

















(7,658)













Total comprehensive income attributable to



























































Owners of the Company





























(10,450)













(7,467)









Non-controlling interests





























—













—











































(10,450)

















(7,467)

































































Share information



















































Weighted average number of shares outstanding



1































105,296,833













81,571,028







































































Earnings per share attributable to owners of the Company (Euro per share)



























































Basic loss per share



1































(0.10)













(0.09)









Diluted loss per share



1































(0.10)













(0.09)











For these periods the potential exercise of share options is not included in the diluted earnings per share as the Company was loss-making. Due to the anti-dilutive nature of the outstanding options, basic and diluted earnings per share are equal.

















PROQR THERAPEUTICS N.V.









Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

























































































































































































Attributable to owners of the Company





























































Number









of shares

















Share









Capital

















Share









Premium

















Equity









settled









Employee









Benefit









Reserve

















Translation









Reserve

















Accumulated









Deficit

















Total

















Non-









controlling









interests

















Total









Equity

















































€1,000

















€1,000

















€1,000

















€1,000

















€1,000

















€1,000

















€1,000

















€1,000













Balance at January 1, 2024

















84,248,384

















3,370

















412,894

















25,159

















817

















(400,850)

















41,390

















—

















41,390











Result for the period









—













—













—













—













—













(7,658)













(7,658)













—













(7,658)









Other comprehensive income









—













—













—













—













191













—













191













—













191









Recognition of share-based payments









—













—













—













736













—













—













736













—













736









Treasury shares transferred













(307,627)













—













—













—













—













—













—













—













—









Share options lapsed













—













—













—













(40)













—













40













—













—













—









Share options exercised / RSUs vested













307,627













—













162













(278)













—













278













162













—













162







































































































































































Balance at March 31, 2024

















84,248,384

















3,370

















413,056

















25,577

















1,008

















(408,190)

















34,821

















—

















34,821









































































































































































Balance at January 1, 2025

















107,710,916

















4,308

















483,812

















26,248

















1,350

















(427,158)

















88,560

















—

















88,560











Result for the period









—













—













—













—













—













(10,079)













(10,079)













—













(10,079)









Other comprehensive income









—













—













—













—













(371)













—













(371)













—













(371)









Recognition of share-based payments









—













—













—













758













—













—













758













—













758









Treasury shares transferred













(130,436)













—













—













—













—













—













—













—













—









Share options lapsed













—













—













—













(826)













—













826













—













—













—









Share options exercised / RSUs vested













130,436













—













67













(180)













—













180













67













—













67































































































































Balance at March 31, 2025

















107,710,916

















4,308

















483,879

















26,000

















979

















(436,231)

















78,935

















—

















78,935













PROQR THERAPEUTICS N.V.









Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows









































































































Three month period













































ended March 31,









































2025

















2024











































€1.000













€1.000











Cash flows from operating activities



















































Net result





























(10,079)













(7,658)









Adjustments for:

























































— Other income





























(222)













—









— Depreciation





























678













691









— Share-based compensation





























758













736









— Financial income and expenses





























(508)













(488)









— Results related to financial liabilities measured at fair value through profit or loss





























(282)













68









— Income tax expenses





























—













3





































































Changes in working capital





























(6,721)













(9,224)











Cash used in operations

































(16,376)

















(15,872)































































Corporate income tax paid





























—













(3)









Interest received





























788













932









Interest paid





























(210)













(189)









































































Net cash used in operating activities





































(15,798)





















(15,132)



































































Cash flow from investing activities



























































Increase in financial asset - current





























—













(17,000)









Purchases of property, plant and equipment





























(224)













(732)









































































Net cash used in investing activities





































(224)





















(17,732)



































































Cash flow from financing activities



















































Proceeds from exercise of share options





























67













162









Repayment of lease liability





























(567)













(581)

































































Net cash used in financing activities





































(500)





















(419)



































































Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

































(16,522)

















(33,283)































































Currency effect cash and cash equivalents





























(472)













71









Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period





























149,408













118,925































































Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

































132,414

















85,713









The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.