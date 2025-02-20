News & Insights

BioTech
PRPH

ProPhase Labs Targets Immediate Cash Generation With COVID-19 Receivables And Asset Sales

February 20, 2025 — 11:25 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - ProPhase Labs, Inc. (PRPH), a next-generation biotech and consumer products company, Thursday announced two key initiatives to strengthen its financial position and generate significant cash flow.

The company is actively collaborating with Crown Medical Collections to recover over $150 million in unpaid COVID-19 testing receivables from more than 1,100 insurance companies.

Crown's legal strategy is targeting insurance companies for non-compliance with the CARES Act, which mandates reimbursement for all COVID-19 claims.

This initiative could result in $50 million net recovery, potentially doubling the company's market cap.

In addition, ProPhase is pursuing the potential sale of its genomics assets, including Nebula Genomics and DNA Complete, to unlock additional liquidity.

Nebula Genomics, a direct-to-consumer whole genome sequencing provider, has a growing customer base of over 65,000 sequenced genomes, contributing to the expanding genomics market.

ProPhase's CEO, Ted Karkus, will present further details on these efforts during the Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow on February 25, 2025.

These initiatives are expected to significantly improve ProPhase's financial outlook, with liquidity potentially beginning in mid-2025.

Currently, PRPH is trading at $0.72, up 26.96 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PRPH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.