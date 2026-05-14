ProPetro Holding (PUMP) Price Target Increased by 12.50% to 17.44

The average one-year price target for ProPetro Holding (NYSE:PUMP) has been revised to $17.44 / share. This is an increase of 12.50% from the prior estimate of $15.50 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $24.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.39% from the latest reported closing price of $16.55 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 253 funds or institutions reporting positions in ProPetro Holding. This is an decrease of 157 owner(s) or 38.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PUMP is 0.15%, an increase of 55.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.32% to 109,305K shares. The put/call ratio of PUMP is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sourcerock Group holds 6,847K shares representing 5.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,422K shares , representing an increase of 20.80%.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 4,357K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company.

Philosophy Capital Management holds 3,904K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,047K shares , representing a decrease of 3.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PUMP by 94.54% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 3,818K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,847K shares , representing an increase of 51.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PUMP by 254.85% over the last quarter.

Valiant Capital Management holds 3,669K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company.

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