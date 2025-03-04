ProPetro CFO David Schorlemer Steps Down, Stock Up In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP), an oilfield services company, On Tuesday announced the departure of Chief Financial Officer David Schorlemer, with effect from March 3.

Celina Davila, chief accounting officer, will also serve as interim principal financial officer until a new CFO is appointed.

In the pre-market trading, ProPetro is 4.95% higher at $8.05 on the New York Stock Exchange.

