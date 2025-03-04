News & Insights

Markets
PUMP

ProPetro CFO David Schorlemer Steps Down, Stock Up In Pre-market

March 04, 2025 — 08:20 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP), an oilfield services company, On Tuesday announced the departure of Chief Financial Officer David Schorlemer, with effect from March 3.

Shares of ProPetro are gaining in the pre-market trading.

Celina Davila, chief accounting officer, will also serve as interim principal financial officer until a new CFO is appointed.

In the pre-market trading, ProPetro is 4.95% higher at $8.05 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PUMP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.