Property Lines: Everything You Need To Know

Knowing your precise property lines can prevent potential disputes with your neighbors in many scenarios—like who’s responsible for cutting down a fallen tree.

You may also want to know these details before embarking on a significant project like building a fence or storage shed to avoid encroaching on the lot next door.

Here are several ways to view your property lines quickly—and usually for free.

What Is a Property Line?

A property line, or boundary line, defines the legal limits of your lot. It sets a boundary on who is the rightful owner of a particular plot and helps determine if a neighbor has a right of way to reach their land.

You’re responsible for maintaining the property within the boundaries and paying property taxes. Simultaneously, you have the freedom to improve the land while observing local zoning regulations and homeowners association (HOA) rules.

How to Find Your Property Lines

There are several ways to access a property line map from government and private sources as it’s public information. The best method depends on the reason for researching the property details.

Google Maps

Typing the property address into Google Maps is one of the quickest ways to see the property lines for free. This feature is available for most property searches in residential areas, but property lines are not always visible for rural areas.

As Google is a private platform, its property boundary information may not be as accurate as the government property map. You might still consider consulting the official zoning record or getting a land survey before working near the property border to prevent future disputes.

Still, the information provides a firm idea about the boundary spots and it’s the easiest way to walk your property while using your phone’s GPS to map your property in real-time.

It’s also possible to use Google Earth for property lines if you prefer this interactive platform. Unfortunately, you’ll need to use a third-party Geographical Information Service (GIS) and upload a KML file at an extra cost.

Property Lines Map

States and counties typically maintain an online database of free property maps that are available to the general public. You can ask your county clerk or zoning office for more information.

Searching online for a state or county property records website can produce similar results. For example, your search keyword might be “Tennessee property lookup.” You’ll need the property address, parcel number or owner name to find the plot.

The illustration that comes up is usually a plat map—a collection of plots within a certain area—that shows the boundary lines for adjacent parcels too. The map may display the locations of an existing residence and FEMA flood zones but you’ll need a plot map—which shows a single plot of land—to see where utilities and easements exist.

Boundary Survey

Hiring a professional surveyor can provide the most accurate assessment although it’s the most expensive. The survey team uses public records such as the property deed and previous maps to determine the property line locations and distance between corners.

You can also receive a detailed map showing the location of your structure, property boundaries and easements.

A mortgage lender might require this type of land survey to verify there are no conflicts before finalizing a pending sale.

Property Line Markers

Newly constructed homes or recently-surveyed properties are likely to have visible property line markers at the four corners.

The markers are usually long metal pins hammered into the ground with the top at ground level. You might need a metal detector to find them as brush and soil can easily cover them up.

Property Deed

The property deed is the official record for the property lines that can include these details:

Acreage size

Easements

Legal description of the property corners

Property boundaries and distance

Your deed might include a simple drawing of the land boundaries on the deed although another agency usually provides detailed property maps.

Deeds for older homes are more likely to have a metes and bounds survey. These surveys measure the distance between physical landmarks like roads, streams and trees. Modern surveying technology didn’t exist yet so you may need to hire a professional to confirm your property lines if a particular tree or fence line no longer exists.

Contacting your county or city courthouse or property assessor is an excellent starting point. Most new deeds are available online but you might need to look up handwritten deeds in person. Additionally, a small fee can apply for this research option.

Why Knowing Your Property Lines Is Important

Here are several reasons it’s essential to be familiar with your property lines:

Easements: A neighbor may have legal rights to use an edge of your property to access their lot if it’s landlocked or is eligible for a shared driveway.

Encroachment: Existing improvements such as a driveway, garden, playground or storage shed may actually be on the wrong lot. Litigation and mediation may be necessary to solve complex situations.

New construction: So you can properly build a fence, driveway, house or outbuilding within the legal lot lines to avoid encroachment. A survey may also be necessary to construct a new home.

Property disputes: Determine if one or both parties are responsible for maintaining a fence or removing a fallen tree. There may also be a misunderstanding about where the frontage or sidelines start and end.

Subdivisions: A survey is also necessary if you plan on subdividing an existing plot by selling or gifting unwanted acreage. The survey establishes your new boundary and whether or not it's eligible for title insurance.

Confirming your property dimensions ultimately provides peace of mind as you have an easier time deciding how to care for your tract and avoid legal disputes.

How Much Does It Cost to Survey Property Lines?

A property line survey usually costs between $300 and $700, or an average $500 for a standard residential lot. The cheapest surveys are typically for small lots with a conventional layout and are in a newer development with clear records as the survey process is quicker.

Some of the pricing factors are:

Lot size and shape: Smaller lots that are square or rectangular are cheaper to survey. Plots that might be L-shaped or consist of multiple acres require more effort.

Smaller lots that are square or rectangular are cheaper to survey. Plots that might be L-shaped or consist of multiple acres require more effort. Terrain: Hilly acreage or land with streams, trees and vegetation can require more frequent measurements.

Hilly acreage or land with streams, trees and vegetation can require more frequent measurements. Survey history: Lots that haven’t been surveyed in several decades may notate physical landmarks that are no longer present. Surveyors will need to work harder to find the endpoints and create the paperwork.

Lots that haven’t been surveyed in several decades may notate physical landmarks that are no longer present. Surveyors will need to work harder to find the endpoints and create the paperwork. Travel distance: Surveyors with long commutes may charge more to offset the increased transportation costs and travel time.

Surveyors with long commutes may charge more to offset the increased transportation costs and travel time. Geographic location: Survey costs can also differ by state and city as each area has a different cost of living and demand.

Most cities and counties have multiple survey companies and you can request free quotes. You may also see how soon they can complete the survey as there can be a waiting list.

