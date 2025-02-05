Is Property Damage Due to Weather Disaster Tax Deductible?

According to the National Centers for Environmental Information, 403 weather and climate disasters that cost at least $1 billion each killed nearly 17,000 people in the United States between 1980 and 2024. During that period, there were nine inflation-adjusted disasters annually — but over the last five years, the average nearly tripled to 23 events per year.

Natural disasters are becoming more frequent, intense and expensive, but the good news is that the IRS provides tax relief to survivors in the hardest-hit areas.

The agency extends payment and filing deadlines to qualifying disaster victims, forgoes taxation on disaster relief assistance and even allows affected filers to deduct losses from property damage — but only for some victims whose circumstances meet strict qualifying criteria.

Permanent Tax Law Allows Write-Offs for All Qualifying Damage

According to the Congressional Research Service, permanent tax law allows filers who itemize their deductions to write off qualified unreimbursed casualty losses, including those from weather-related damage to personal (non-business) property.

The standards are relatively forgiving. There are no caps on deductions, and no income limits on who can claim. Filers don’t have to repair or replace damage to qualify, and the IRS even lets them carry the deduction over to subsequent years if their write-offs exceed their taxable income.

Congress Temporarily Limited Who Can Deduct Through 2025

The 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) narrowed the qualifying criteria to include only personal property damage resulting from federally-declared disasters between 2018, when the legislation took effect, and 2025 when it is scheduled to sunset.

Even if the damage occurred outside a federally-declared disaster zone before 2018, the taxpayer is ineligible to deduct if the casualty loss was sustained after the TCJA took effect.

Consider the following example based on a hypothetical scenario the IRS outlined:

A storm causes a tree to fall on a house, causing $5,000 in damage, but the president does not declare the storm a federal disaster.

The homeowner files an insurance claim and reasonably expects the insurance company to reimburse the entire $5,000.

The insurance company pays $3,000 after concluding the remaining $2,000 wasn’t its responsibility.

The homeowner sustains a $2,000 personal casualty loss, but since it didn’t result from a federally-qualified disaster, it is not deductible under the temporary TCJA limitations.

While fewer taxpayers can claim deductions for weather disasters, qualified disaster deductions are more generous than standard casualty loss write-offs, because their per-event limitation increases from $100 to $500 and they’re not limited to writing off only losses that exceed 10% of their adjusted gross income.

How To Claim a Weather Disaster Tax Deduction

If you’re unsure if you can deduct personal property damage from a natural disaster, visit Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)’s webpage and use the agency’s search tool to search by year, emergency, location or incident type. If the weather damage to your property qualifies, fill out Form 4684. Check the box and enter the FEMA EM or DR declaration number in the space above line 1.

