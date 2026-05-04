Propel Holdings Inc. Q1 Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - Propel Holdings Inc. (8KO.F) released earnings for first quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $20.71 million, or $0.49 per share. This compares with $23.50 million, or $0.56 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Propel Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $22.96 million or $0.54 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 19.5% to $166.07 million from $138.93 million last year.

Propel Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $20.71 Mln. vs. $23.50 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.49 vs. $0.56 last year. -Revenue: $166.07 Mln vs. $138.93 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.