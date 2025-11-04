Propel Holdings Inc. Profit Rises In Q3

(RTTNews) - Propel Holdings Inc. (8KO.F) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $15.01 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $10.52 million, or $0.28 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 29.8% to $152.06 million from $117.16 million last year.

Propel Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $15.01 Mln. vs. $10.52 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.36 vs. $0.28 last year. -Revenue: $152.06 Mln vs. $117.16 Mln last year.

