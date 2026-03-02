Propel Holdings Inc. Bottom Line Drops In Q4

(RTTNews) - Propel Holdings Inc. (8KO.F) announced a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $5.94 million, or $0.14 per share. This compares with $11.61 million, or $0.29 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Propel Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $7.96 million or $0.19 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 20.5% to $155.85 million from $129.31 million last year.

Propel Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

