Promotica’s €24 Million Loyalty Campaign Initiatives

December 03, 2024 — 02:50 am EST

Promotica S.P.A. (IT:PMT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Promotica S.p.A. has launched five major loyalty campaigns in November 2024, valued at over €24 million, showcasing collaborations with national and international retail giants such as Coop, Carrefour, and the DESA Group. These campaigns highlight partnerships with renowned brands, including a ceramic collection with Egan for DESA and products from Alessi and Easy Life for Coop, aiming to enhance brand loyalty and consumer engagement. CEO Diego Toscani emphasizes the strategic importance of these campaigns in strengthening relationships with key partners.

