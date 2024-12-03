Promotica’s €24 Million Loyalty Campaign Initiatives

Promotica S.P.A. (IT:PMT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Promotica S.p.A. has launched five major loyalty campaigns in November 2024, valued at over €24 million, showcasing collaborations with national and international retail giants such as Coop, Carrefour, and the DESA Group. These campaigns highlight partnerships with renowned brands, including a ceramic collection with Egan for DESA and products from Alessi and Easy Life for Coop, aiming to enhance brand loyalty and consumer engagement. CEO Diego Toscani emphasizes the strategic importance of these campaigns in strengthening relationships with key partners.

For further insights into IT:PMT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.