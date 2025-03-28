Promising Genomics & Synthetic Biology Stocks to Consider in 2025

Genomics encompasses the study of a complete set of genes, their work process, and their way of interacting with each other and the environment. While it incorporates elements of genetics, the primary focus is on characterizing all the genes of an organism, rather than individual genes.

The evolution of genomics in the last couple of decades to decode diseases has ushered in a revolutionary era in genetic medicine. There have been several breakthroughs in this field, attracting the attention of pharma and biotech companies. Of late, genomic information is being used to evaluate individual responses to drugs and facilitate the development of targeted therapies.

Interestingly, genomics has paved the way for innovative concepts like synthetic biology, which applies engineering principles to biology. Synthetic biology products serve life sciences researchers across a variety of healthcare applications, including drug discovery, disease detection, enzyme engineering, gene editing and basic academic research.

Given the constant need for innovative medical treatments, genomics holds the key to the future of the medical world. The recent spotlight on companies in the evolving genomics sector can be attributed to a drastic reduction in cost, accuracy and time to map an individual’s entire genome.

A major player in this field is Illumina ILMN, a global leader in sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. While some companies are using genetic sequencing to develop solutions not just for healthcare, but also for other areas, diagnostic companies use sequencing data to identify specific genetic variations and map them to a known condition. Another breakthrough is the development of genome editing approaches, including CRISPR/Cas9 technology. Gene editing companies, such as BEAM Therapeutics BEAM and Intellia Therapeutics NTLA, hold potential to treat and cure diseases caused by genetic variants. As the name suggests, they make changes or correct defects in the organism's DNA.

Per estimates, the genomics market will reach $157.47 billion by 2033. Per Grandview research, the global synthetic biology market size was valued at $16.22 billion in 2024 and is projected to witness a CAGR of 17.30% from 2025 to 2030.

If you're looking to capitalize on this trend, our Genomics and Synthetic Biology screen makes it easy to identify high-potential stocks at any given time. Investors should consider adding stocks like Twist Bioscience Corporation TWST, Wave Life Sciences WVE and CRISPR Therapeutics AG CRSP to their portfolio.

3 Genomics Stocks and Synthetic Biology Stocks in Spotlight

Twist Biosciences has developed a disruptive DNA synthesis platform to industrialize the engineering of biology that provides DNA for a wide range of uses and markets. The company leveraged its unique technology to manufacture a broad range of synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for next-generation sequencing (NGS), sample preparation, and antibody libraries for drug discovery and development.

TWST has also expanded its arena beyond DNA synthesis to manufacture synthetic RNA as well as antibody proteins. Additionally, the company has made discovery partnerships for biologic drugs and is developing completely new applications for synthetic DNA, such as digital data storage.

The company caters to not just biotech and pharma industries but also to industrial chemical, agricultural companies as well as academic labs. Twist Biosciences generates revenues through its synthetic biology and NGS tools product lines as well as biopharma services for antibody discovery, optimization and development.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has significant growth potential. It posted revenue growth of 28% in 2024, primarily due to order growth in NGS tools and synthetic genes. The guidance for 2025 is also upbeat.

Wave Life Sciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the broad potential of ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines (also known as oligonucleotides), or those targeting RNA, to transform human health. The company’s proprietary RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and common disorders.

WVE’s portfolio of RNA targeting modalities includes RNA editing, splicing, silencing using RNA interference (siRNA) and antisense silencing. It boasts a diverse pipeline in obesity, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD), Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and Huntington’s disease (HD).

WVE-007 is a GalNAc-conjugated small interfering RNA designed to silence INHBE mRNA, an obesity target with strong evidence from human genetics. It is Wave’s first siRNA candidate to enter clinical development. The candidate is being evaluated in the INLIGHT study for obesity. The company has completed enrollment in the first single-dose cohort of INLIGHT.

Other promising candidates include WVE-006 to address AATD-related lung disease, liver disease, or both, WVE-N531 for DMD and WVE-003 for HD.

The company ended 2024 with cash and equivalents of $302.1 million, fueled by financing proceeds and the receipt of milestone payments and research funding from GSK. WVE expects that its current cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to fund operations into 2027. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

CRISPR Therapeutics AG is a leading gene editing company focused on developing CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics. The company is rapidly leveraging its CRISPR/Cas9 gene-editing platform to develop therapies for the treatment of hemoglobinopathies, cancer, diabetes and other diseases. CRSP deploys either an ex vivo approach, in which the company edits cells outside the human body before administering them to the patient, or an in vivo editing approach, wherein the CRISPR-based therapeutic is directly delivered to target cells within the human body.

CRISPR Therapeutics achieved a milestone in November 2023, when it received the first-ever authorization/approval for a CRISPR/Cas9 gene-edited therapy. The therapy, marketed under the trade name Casgevy (exa-cel), is indicated for treating two debilitating blood disorders, sickle cell disease (SCD) and transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia (TDT). CRSP has collaborated with biotech giant Vertex Pharmaceuticals for Casgevy. Both SCD and TDT indications have a significant unmet medical need.

CRISPR is also advancing multiple next-generation gene-edited cell therapy programs, including allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell, or CAR T, candidates for the treatment of hematological and solid tumor cancers and autoimmune diseases. The company is using allogeneic, gene-edited, hypoimmune, stem cell-derived beta islet cell precursors to address type 1 diabetes without the need for chronic immunosuppression, including both encapsulated and unencapsulated approaches. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.







