Markets
PMN

ProMIS Neurosciences Secures $175 Mln In Private Financing

January 30, 2026 — 09:27 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. (PMN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, has announced on Friday a private investment in public equity financing of up to approximately $175 million.

The financing includes the sale of common shares and warrants to new and existing institutional and accredited investors, led by Janus Henderson and Ally Bridge Group, with participation from several healthcare-focused funds and company insiders.

The company expects to receive upfront gross proceeds of about $75 million, with up to an additional $100 million if the warrants are fully exercised.

The financing will support the completion of ProMIS' Phase 1b Alzheimer's disease study for its lead candidate, PMN310, and accelerate the development of a subcutaneous formulation. The company anticipates blinded top-line data from the Alzheimer's study to be available in mid-2026.

The funds raised through this PIPE financing will enable ProMIS to advance its pipeline of antibody therapies and vaccines targeting neurodegenerative diseases, which represent a significant unmet medical need.

PMN is currently trading at $18.76, up $6.76 or 56.30 before the bell on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PMN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.