ProMIS Neurosciences to Present Preclinical Data on Computational Vaccine Development for Neurodegenerative Diseases at AAN Annual Meeting

ProMIS Neurosciences to present preclinical vaccine data for neurodegenerative diseases at the AAN Annual Meeting in April 2025.

ProMIS Neurosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology firm, announced its plan to present preclinical data on novel computationally-derived vaccines targeting neurodegenerative diseases at the American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting from April 5-9, 2025, in San Diego. CEO Neil Warma expressed enthusiasm about showcasing their computational modeling platform's potential for creating targeted vaccines against toxic proteins involved in diseases like Alzheimer's and multiple system atrophy. The data indicate that immunization using specific epitopes can effectively stimulate immune responses against toxic amyloid-beta oligomers. The presentation will also cover a vaccine developed for synucleinopathies that selectively targets pathogenic alpha-synuclein species, preserving the normal function of the protein. Additionally, ProMIS is advancing its therapeutic candidate, PMN310, a monoclonal antibody designed to precisely bind toxic amyloid-beta oligomers, having completed Phase 1a clinical trials, and is currently seeking to further its research and development initiatives.

ProMIS Neurosciences will present preclinical data on novel computationally-derived vaccines targeting neurodegenerative diseases at a prominent medical conference, which could enhance its visibility in the biotechnology sector.

The company’s novel approach to vaccine design may set it apart from competitors in addressing neurodegenerative diseases, potentially attracting partnerships and investments.

Promising preclinical results demonstrating the ability of the vaccine candidates to selectively target toxic proteins associated with neurodegenerative diseases could strengthen the company's pipeline and investor confidence.

PMN310 has successfully completed a Phase 1a clinical study and is now dosing patients in a Phase 1b trial, indicating progress towards potential approval for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

The press release emphasizes the company's reliance on preclinical data and computational modeling, which may not provide strong assurance of future success in clinical trials.

There are warnings about the unpredictability of nonclinical studies and early clinical trials, highlighting potential risks and uncertainties surrounding their lead product, PMN310.

The mention of an accumulated deficit and expectation for continued losses raises concerns about the company's financial stability and ability to fund future operations.

What is ProMIS Neurosciences focused on?

ProMIS Neurosciences is focused on developing antibody therapeutics and vaccines for neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s and ALS.

When will ProMIS present its preclinical data?

ProMIS will present preclinical data at the American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting from April 5-9, 2025.

What is the significance of PMN310?

PMN310 is a humanized monoclonal antibody designed to selectively target toxic soluble amyloid-beta oligomers in Alzheimer’s disease.

How does ProMIS use computational modeling?

ProMIS employs computational modeling to develop vaccines that specifically target toxic misfolded proteins in neurodegenerative diseases.

What diseases are targeted by ProMIS vaccines?

The ProMIS vaccines aim to combat Alzheimer’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and multiple system atrophy.

CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts , March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: PMN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the generation and development of antibody therapeutics and vaccines targeting toxic misfolded proteins in neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and multiple system atrophy (MSA), today announced that the Company will present preclinical data on computationally-derived vaccines for neurodegenerative diseases at the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Annual Meeting taking place from April 5-9, 2025 in San Diego.









“We are excited to showcase the potential of our computational modeling platform for developing next-generation novel targeted vaccines to combat neurodegenerative diseases,” said Neil Warma, Chief Executive Officer of ProMIS Neurosciences. “These promising preclinical data support our novel approach for the rational design of vaccines selectively targeting misfolded toxic proteins that drive neurodegenerative diseases. We look forward to advancing our mission to develop safe and effective vaccines that induce a specific immune response against toxic amyloid-beta oligomers for AD and against pathogenic species of alpha-synuclein (ASyn) for MSA and other synucleinopathies.”











AAN Posters and Presentation Details:













Title:



Novel approach to optimization of Alzheimer’s vaccine configuration for maximal targeting of toxic amyloid-beta oligomers







Session:



P12: Aging, Dementia, and Behavioral Neurology: Alzheimer’s treatment







Presenter:



Johanne Kaplan, Ph.D., Chief Development Officer, ProMIS Neurosciences







Date & Time:



Wednesday April 9, 11:45 AM – 12:45 PM PT









A large body of evidence indicates that soluble toxic oligomers of amyloid-beta (AβO) are a primary driver of AD. Through computational modeling, four different conformational B cell epitopes of AβOs were identified. A novel approach was utilized to select an optimal vaccine composition amongst 15 possible combinations of one to four epitopes to provide maximal binding to a toxic oligomer-enriched low molecular weight fraction of soluble AD brain extract.









Results from the preclinical study showed that immunization with a single conformational epitope, peptide 301, the target of PMN310 antibody, was sufficient to produce maximal reactivity against AD brain oligomers.











Title:



Rational design of a vaccine for synucleinopathies using computationally-derived conformational B cell epitopes to selectively target pathogenic alpha-synuclein species







Session:



P8: Aging, Dementia, and Behavioral Neurology: Non-AD Treatments







Presenter:



Johanne Kaplan, Ph.D., Chief Development Officer, ProMIS Neurosciences







Date & Time:



Tuesday April 8, 8:00 AM – 9:00 AM PT









Vaccination against pathogenic species of alpha-synuclein (ASyn); (toxic oligomers, small soluble seeding fibrils), has the potential to protect against synucleinopathies, which include Parkinson’s disease, dementia with Lewy bodies and multiple system atrophy. Vaccine constructs containing computationally-derived conformational B cell epitopes of misfolded pathogenic ASyn were tested in mice. The potential advantage of this approach, as opposed to inducing pan-ASyn reactivity, lies in preserving normal ASyn function and minimizing the diversion of active antibody by the more abundant non-toxic forms of the protein in blood and central nervous system.









Results from the preclinical study showed that vaccination with conformational B cell epitopes produced high affinity antibodies with the desired selectivity for pathogenic ASyn and identified optimal vaccine configurations for further development.









About PMN310











PMN310 is a humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb) designed and developed based on its selectivity for soluble amyloid-beta oligomers, which are believed to be the most toxic and pathogenic form of Aβ, relative to Aβ monomers and amyloid plaques. Soluble AβOs have been observed to be potent neurotoxins that bind to neurons, impair synaptic function and induce neurodegeneration. By selectively targeting toxic soluble AβOs, PMN310 aims to directly address the growing body of evidence indicating they may be the primary underlying cause of the neurodegenerative process in Alzheimer’s disease. PMN310 has successfully completed a Phase 1a clinical study (NCT06105528), a double-blind, placebo-controlled, single ascending dose study of the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of PMN310 infusions in healthy volunteers.











About ProMIS Neurosciences Inc.











ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on generating and developing antibody therapeutics and vaccines selectively targeting toxic misfolded proteins in neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and multiple system atrophy (MSA). The Company’s proprietary target discovery engine applies a thermodynamic, computational discovery platform - ProMIS™ and Collective Coordinates - to predict novel targets known as Disease Specific Epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins. PMN310, the Company’s lead product candidate for the treatment of AD, is a differentiated, humanized monoclonal antibody that has been designed to specifically bind toxic Aβ oligomers and to not bind plaque or monomers. Oligomers are known to drive disease progression in AD and PMN310 appears to selectively bind oligomers. PMN310 has successfully completed a Phase 1a clinical study and is dosing Alzheimer’s disease patients in a Phase 1b clinical trial in AD patients. ProMIS has offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts and Toronto, Ontario.











Forward-Looking Statements











This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, ‎‎“forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the ‎use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “excited to”, “look forward to”, “potential to”, “targets”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “an opportunity exists”, ‎‎“is positioned”, “estimates”, “intends”, “assumes”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate” or “believes”, or variations of such words and ‎phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “will” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be ‎achieved”. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or ‎circumstances contain forward-looking information. Specifically, this news release contains forward-looking information relating to the Company’s preclinical data, novel vaccine approach to target toxic oligomers and the potential implications thereof, statements of reference to its lead product, PMN310, designed for the treatment of AD, statements related to the targeting of toxic misfolded proteins in neurodegenerative diseases and the belief that they have greater therapeutic potential due to reduction of off-target activity, management’s belief that its patented platform technology has created an antibody candidate specific to toxic misfolded oligomers, and therapeutic activity and preferential targeting of toxic soluble aggregates by Aß-directed antibodies and the potential implications thereof Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's current ‎expectations, estimates and projections regarding the future of our business, future plans, strategies, projections, anticipated events ‎and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this news release, are subject to ‎known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, ‎performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, the risk that the results of nonclinical studies and early clinical trials are not necessarily predictive of future results with PMN310, the Company’s ability to fund its operations and continue as a going concern, its accumulated deficit and the expectation for continued losses and future financial results. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking information include, among others, the factors discussed throughout the “Risk Factors” section of the Company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and in its subsequent filings filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking information, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.











For further information:











Visit us at





www.promisneurosciences.com













Please submit media inquiries to





info@promisneurosciences.com















For Investor Relations, please contact:







Precision AQ (formerly Stern IR)





Anne Marie Fields, Managing Director





annemarie.fields@precisionaq.com





Tel. 212-362-1200







