Promino Expands Reach with Netrition Partnership

October 29, 2024 — 06:37 pm EDT

Element Nutritional Sciences Inc (TSE:MUSL) has released an update.

Promino Nutritional Sciences Inc. has partnered with Netrition.com to expand the distribution of its Rejuvenate Muscle Activator™ to a broader consumer base. Netrition.com, known for its focus on high-quality health products, will enhance Promino’s reach in the health and wellness market. This collaboration aligns with Promino’s mission to make its muscle health products widely available.

