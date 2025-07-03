Prologis Stock Rises 10.3% in Three Months: Will the Trend Last?

Prologis Inc. PLD shares have gained 10.3% in the past three months, outperforming the industry 's growth of 6.3%.

This industrial real estate investment trust (REIT) is well-poised to benefit from its portfolio of strategically located industrial real estate in some of the world’s busiest distribution markets.

Strategic buyouts and development activities appear promising. Its scale drives efficiency, and balance sheet strength aids its growth endeavors. Moreover, the company is also converting some of its warehouses into data centers to capitalize on the growing opportunity in this asset category.

Analysts seem optimistic about this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2025 FFO per share has moved marginally northward over the past month to $5.70.



Factors Behind PLD Stock Price Rise: Will This Trend Continue?

Prologis provides industrial distribution warehouse space in some of the busiest distribution markets across the globe. The properties of the company are typically located in large, supply-constrained infill markets in close proximity to airports, seaports and ground transportation facilities, which facilitates rapid distribution of customers’ products. The solid demand for Prologis’ strategically located facilities is driving healthy operating performance over the past several quarters.

Prologis continues to bolster its presence in high-barrier, high-growth markets through strategic acquisitions and development activities. In the first quarter of 2025, the company’s share of acquisitions amounted to $811 million. Prologis has a high number of build-to-suit development projects. In the first quarter of 2025, development stabilization aggregated $925 million, with 64.5% being built to suit, while development starts totaled $646 million, with 78.0% being built to suit. The sites are positioned near large population centers, suited for serving as the last-mile warehouse before goods are delivered to consumers.

Moreover, the data center industry is currently experiencing significant growth, driven by the demands of the evolving needs of today’s digital economy, cloud and AI applications. To capitalize on this growing opportunity, Prologis is focusing on both warehouse conversions and ground-up developments.

Prologis maintains a healthy balance sheet position with ample flexibility, which poises it well to capitalize on long-term growth opportunities. As of March 31, 2025, this industrial REIT had a total available liquidity of $6.52 billion. As of the same date, the company's weighted average interest rate on its share of the total debt was 3.2%, with a weighted average term of 8.7 years. Its credit ratings as of March 31, 2025 were A2 (Outlook Positive) from Moody’s and A (Outlook Stable) from Standard & Poor’s, enabling the company to borrow at an advantageous rate.

Solid dividend payouts are arguably the biggest enticements for REIT shareholders, and Prologis remains committed to that. In the last five years, Prologis has increased its dividend five times, and its five-year annualized dividend growth rate is 13.71%. Given the company’s solid operating platform, opportunities for growth and decent financial position compared with the industry, this dividend rate is expected to be sustainable in the near term.

Key Risks for Prologis

The choppiness in the industrial real estate market, with subdued demand, remains a concern for Prologis. Moreover, high borrowing expenses amid still elevated interest rates add to the company’s woes.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents FFO, a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

