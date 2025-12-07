Prologis To Redeem 3.00% Notes Due 2026

(RTTNews) - Prologis Inc. (PLD) announced that its operating partnership, Prologis, L.P., will redeem all of its outstanding 3.00% Notes due June 2, 2026. Following the redemption, the bonds will be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange.

The redemption price is expected to be 102.1% of the principal amount, which includes accrued interest up to the redemption date. This equates to an aggregate payment of approximately 1,021 euros per 1,000 euros in principal amount issued and outstanding, based on current German government bond rates.

Interest on the notes will cease to accrue on and after the redemption date, which has been set for January 9, 2026.

