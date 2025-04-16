Prologis Q1 Core FFO Rises

Markets
(RTTNews) - Prologis, Inc. (PLD) reported that first-quarter core FFO attributable to stockholders increased to $1.36 billion from $1.22 billion, prior year. Core FFO per share was $1.42 and increased 10.9%. Core FFO, excluding item, per share was $1.43 and increased 9.2%. Net earnings attributable to common stockholders increased to $592 million from $584 million, last year. Net earnings per share was $0.63, unchanged.

Analysts on average expected the company to report profit per share of $0.63, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenues were $2.14 billion compared to $1.96 billion, a year ago. Rental and other revenues were $2.00 billion compared to $1.83 billion. Analysts on average had estimated $1.99 billion in revenue. For 2025, the company continues to project core FFO to stockholders in a range of $5.65 to $5.81. Core FFO attributable to common stockholders, excluding item, per share is anticipated in a range of $5.70 to $5.86.

