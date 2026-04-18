Prologis Q1 2026: Data Centers Steal the Show

Prologis Inc. (NYSE: PLD) was up 1.72% after it dropped its Q1 2026 results on April 16. The company beat on the top and bottom lines, but the revenue beat wasn't particularly strong. However, for now, it appears investors believe the earnings beat is the more important number. Plus, there's a data center story that deserves your attention.

Core funds from operations (FFO) came in at $1.50 per share, up from $1.42 a year ago. Net earnings attributable to common stockholders hit $980 million.

That was a massive jump from $592 million in Q1 2025. Same-store cash net operating income (NOI) grew 8.8% year-over-year. That's a strong internal growth number, and it's the kind of thing that keeps long-term holders comfortable.

Data Center Expansion Emerges as a Key Growth Catalyst for Prologis

It wasn’t exactly hidden in the earnings report, but it may not be getting the attention it deserves. On the conference call, Prologis chief financial officer, Tim Arndt, remarked, “We had a fantastic quarter. We started $2.1 billion of new development, including $850 million in logistics and $1.3 billion in two data center projects.”

That means Prologis now has 5.6 gigawatts of data center power secured or in advanced stages. And the segment is showing the kind of growth that shows why it's becoming a strategic pillar of the business.

More broadly, this is further confirmation of what hyperscalers have been saying for months. The data center buildout isn't slowing. Capital is still flowing in at scale, and Prologis is increasingly a beneficiary of that trend. That may mean the stock shouldn’t be valued as just a logistics play.

International Growth Diversifies Prologis’ NOI Beyond the U.S.

The U.S. dominates Prologis' NOI at 84%, but the international story is worth a closer look. Europe contributed 9% of NOI, with occupancy holding firm across the UK, Germany, and the Netherlands. Other Americas added another 5%.

What's notable is the development activity outside the U.S. Prologis started new projects in Northern Europe, Central Europe, and India during Q1. The company manages 452 million square feet outside the U.S. across 20 countries. That kind of geographic diversification is a buffer—when one market softens, others can pick up the slack.

The international portfolio also carries a lower gross book value per square foot than the U.S. operations, which suggests room for rent growth as leases roll over in tighter markets. Europe in particular has seen rent change metrics that, while moderating like the U.S., remain positive. It's not the headline story this quarter, but it's a stabilizing force that shouldn't be overlooked.

Bullish Momentum With Limited Upside

The PLD chart tells a story of steady recovery. PLD broke back above its 50-day SMA convincingly and is trending upward. The MACD is in a fresh bullish crossover—the signal line lagging behind the MACD line is the tell. Momentum is with the bulls right now.

That said, the stock is trading near the upper end of most analyst price targets. The chart looks constructive, but there's limited technical room overhead without a meaningful upward revision to those targets.

Prologis Stock Outlook: Strong Execution But Valuation Caps Near-Term Gains

Prologis is executing well. The company is the world’s largest industrial real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in logistics and warehouse properties. The company’s occupancy rates should be stable as consumer sentiment improves.

And the good news is the earnings report bore that out. Occupancy is solid, same-store growth is reaccelerating, and the data center pivot is real. Prologis is also making headway as it expands into areas such as sustainable energy (e.g., solar) and storage.

This is not a company in trouble. But the stock is priced for a lot of good news already. It's within striking distance of the high end of analyst price targets. This report is unlikely to push those targets dramatically higher. If you're already long, you can feel good. If you're sizing a new position, be measured. The upside from here is more modest than it was six months ago.

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