Prologis (PLD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Prologis (PLD) closed at $126.63 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.92% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.15%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.15%.

Shares of the industrial real estate developer have depreciated by 2.63% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Finance sector's gain of 3.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 2%.

The upcoming earnings release of Prologis will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.38, up 6.15% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.9 billion, reflecting a 7.03% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.42 per share and a revenue of $7.52 billion, representing changes of -3.39% and +10.34%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Prologis. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.12% lower within the past month. As of now, Prologis holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Prologis's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 23.15. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.16, so one might conclude that Prologis is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can additionally observe that PLD currently boasts a PEG ratio of 3.22. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.41.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 82, this industry ranks in the top 33% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

