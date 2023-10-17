Prologis Boosts FY23 Core FFO Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, logistics real estate firm Prologis Inc. (PLD) raised its core funds from operations outlook for the full-year 2023.

For fiscal 2023, the company now projects net earnings in a range of $3.30 to $3.35 per share, core funds from operation or core FFO in a range of $5.58 to $5.60 per share and core FFO, excluding net promote income, in a range of $5.08 to $5.10 per share.

Previously, the company expected net earnings in the range of $3.30 to $3.40 per share, core funds from operation or core FFO in the range of $5.56 to $5.60 per share and core FFO, excluding net promote income, in the range of $5.06 to $5.10 per share.

On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.94 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.