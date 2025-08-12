ProKidney Reports 78 Percent Gain in Q2

Key Points The Phase 2 REGEN-007 trial for rilparencel demonstrated a 78% reduction in the annual decline of kidney function (eGFR slope), according to topline results reported in July 2025; no serious safety issues reported.

The cash runway is projected to extend into mid-2027, aligning with the expected Phase 3 topline readout, based on cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities as of June 30, 2025, but revenue remains minimal.

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK), a biopharmaceutical company developing cell therapies for chronic kidney disease (CKD), released its second quarter results on August 12, 2025. The main focus of the release was encouraging clinical updates for its lead product rilparencel, especially from the Phase 2 REGEN-007 study, and a regulatory milestone with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepting eGFR slope as an accelerated approval endpoint. The company reported a net loss per share of $0.13 (GAAP) for the quarter. This was better than the $0.14 loss anticipated. Revenue (GAAP) was $221,000, an unexpected result, though still minimal and not core to operations. Overall, the quarter showed prudent cost management, ongoing R&D investment, and operational execution, supported by a solid liquidity position.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $(0.13) $(0.14) $(0.16) 18.8% Revenue (GAAP) $221 thousand $0 $0 N/A Research & Development Expenses $25.9 million $29.4 million (12.0 %) General & Administrative Expenses $14.0 million $13.7 million 2.2 % Cash, Cash Equivalents & Marketable Securities $294.7 million N/A N/A

About the Business and Strategic Priorities

ProKidney develops autologous cell therapies designed to slow or halt disease progression for patients with chronic kidney disease, especially those with diabetes-driven CKD. Its core approach centers on rilparencel, a therapy that uses cells from a patient’s own kidney tissue to help preserve kidney function.

In recent years, the business has prioritized moving rilparencel through large late-stage clinical trials. ProKidney’s success depends on demonstrating meaningful effectiveness and safety in humans, achieving timely regulatory approval, and scaling manufacturing to meet future demand if the product is approved. Its robust intellectual property portfolio and facility in North Carolina underpin its development efforts.

Quarterly Highlights: Clinical, Regulatory, and Financial Developments

Clinical trial progress for rilparencel stood out as the most notable aspect of the quarter. In the Phase 2 REGEN-007 trial, patients who received rilparencel experienced a 78% reduction in the annual decline of estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR), a key marker for kidney function, based on topline results announced in July 2025. Specifically, the rate of decline improved from -5.8 to -1.3 mL/min/1.73m² following treatment in Group 1 of the Phase 2 REGEN-007 study, according to July 2025 topline results. No serious safety concerns related to rilparencel were reported among the 49 patients who received at least one injection. Although these results are promising, the relatively small sample size means that conclusions must await results from ongoing larger trials.

Another important development was regulatory. The FDA confirmed at a July 2025 meeting that eGFR slope could be used as a surrogate endpoint for accelerated approval of rilparencel, a significant de-risking step for its regulatory pathway. The agency also stated that a treatment effect size of at least 1.5 mL/min/1.73m² per year versus controls would be considered meaningful, as confirmed by the FDA in a July 2025 Type B meeting regarding the accelerated approval pathway for rilparencel. Over half the patients required for analysis in the Phase 3 PROACT 1 trial had enrolled as of the quarter, with topline data expected around Q2 2027.

Financial results reflected ProKidney’s development-stage focus. Research and development (R&D) expenses declined approximately 11.9% year-over-year as some earlier-phase trials finished and resources shifted to the main Phase 3 study, although overall investment in research remains significant. General and administrative expenses rose 2.2%, primarily driven by increases in cash compensation and other operational expenses. Revenue (GAAP) for the quarter, at $221,000, was higher than expected as analysts had forecast no incoming revenue.

On the balance sheet, ProKidney reported $294.7 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities as of the quarter. This is a decrease from $328.5 million as of March 31, 2025, reflecting operational spending. Management expects this liquidity to last into mid-2027, a timeline that aligns with completion of its pivotal trial. The company also completed a corporate “domestication” to Delaware during the quarter.

Product Pipeline and Market Context

The company’s lead program, rilparencel, is an autologous cell therapy designed for advanced CKD patients. It is intended for patients with advanced CKD, primarily due to diabetes. By using a sample of the patient’s own kidney tissue, cells are isolated and expanded before being reintroduced in order to help preserve function and delay dialysis. The bulk of clinical and regulatory milestones in this quarter centered on this therapy.

The addressable market for rilparencel in the United States could include up to two million adults with stage 3b or 4 CKD and diabetes. The company operates in a crowded field, with other treatment options such as sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 inhibitors (SGLT2s), mineralocorticoid receptor antagonists (MRAs), and other advanced therapies. The ability of rilparencel to significantly stabilize or improve eGFR is critical to its future uptake. The evidence from ongoing trials, especially the upcoming Phase 3 data, will be watched closely given the high unmet need for therapies that can delay the need for dialysis.

Outlook and Guidance

ProKidney’s management did not provide specific forward financial guidance for the remainder of 2025. It did, however, state that existing resources should support operations well into mid-2027, which is when topline results from the pivotal Phase 3 study are expected. No guidance around possible commercialization timelines or revenue growth was provided.

Investors may wish to monitor multiple areas over the coming quarters: progress on patient enrollment for Phase 3, broader presentation and peer-review of clinical data from the Phase 2 study at ASN Kidney Week later in the year, and any developments related to manufacturing readiness or strategic collaborations. PROK does not currently pay a dividend.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

