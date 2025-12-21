ProKidney (PROK) Price Target Increased by 15.10% to 6.85

The average one-year price target for ProKidney (NasdaqCM:PROK) has been revised to $6.85 / share. This is an increase of 15.10% from the prior estimate of $5.95 dated December 3, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.01 to a high of $12.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 188.97% from the latest reported closing price of $2.37 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 121 funds or institutions reporting positions in ProKidney. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 12.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PROK is 0.02%, an increase of 165.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 179.68% to 37,294K shares. The put/call ratio of PROK is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Suvretta Capital Management holds 12,341K shares representing 8.72% ownership of the company.

Bleichroeder holds 2,000K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company.

Millennium Management holds 1,956K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,375K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSSNX - Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund holds 1,130K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,043K shares , representing an increase of 7.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PROK by 33.34% over the last quarter.

