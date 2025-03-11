Progyny Launches Parent And Child Well-being Program To Support Working Parents

(RTTNews) - Progyny, Inc. (PGNY), Tuesday announced the launch of its new Parent and Child Well-being offering, designed to provide holistic support for working parents and caregivers.

This program addresses the challenges of returning to work, emotional health support, and benefits navigation, aiming to reduce stress and promote work-life balance.

The offering includes personalized support from wellness experts, benefit navigation guidance, digital resources such as educational content and peer support groups, and assistance with a smooth return to work.

By extending support from preconception through early childhood development, the program aims to improve job satisfaction and retention for parents.

Progyny's Parent and Child Well-being offering is now available to employers and health plans, underscoring the company's commitment to providing integrated, comprehensive family-building solutions.

"We're excited to launch this new program that reduces stress for parents and helps them thrive both at home and at work," said Michael Sturmer, President of Progyny. "This initiative continues our mission of closing care gaps and providing real value for both families and employers."

