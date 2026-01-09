Progyny, Inc. (PGNY) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?

A strong stock as of late has been Progyny (PGNY). Shares have been marching higher, with the stock up 5.5% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $28.49 in the previous session. Progyny has gained 6.8% since the start of the year compared to the 7.8% gain for the Zacks Medical sector and the 10.9% return for the Zacks Medical Services industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on November 6, 2025, Progyny reported EPS of $0.45 versus consensus estimate of $0.39 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 4.19%.

For the current fiscal year, Progyny is expected to post earnings of $1.93 per share on $1.27 in revenues. Meanwhile, for the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $2.11 per share on $1.39 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 7.22% and 9.24%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Though Progyny has recently hit a 52-week high, what is next for Progyny? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). The individual style scores for Value, Growth, Momentum and the combined VGM Score run from A through F. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Progyny has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and C, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 14.2X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 15.3X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 79.5X versus its peer group's average of 11.2X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 0.85. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this is even more important than the company's VGM Score. Fortunately, Progyny currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to a solid earnings estimate revision trend.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Progyny fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though Progyny shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

How Does PGNY Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of PGNY have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Enhabit, Inc. (EHAB). EHAB has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of A, and a Momentum Score of F.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Enhabit, Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 41.67%, and for the current fiscal year, EHAB is expected to post earnings of $0.53 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.

Shares of Enhabit, Inc. have gained 6.3% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 19.41X and a P/CF of 2.49X.

The Medical Services industry may rank in the bottom 75% of all the industries we have in our universe, but there still looks like there are some nice tailwinds for PGNY and EHAB, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

