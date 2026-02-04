Progyny Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for PGNY

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Progyny Inc (Symbol: PGNY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $22.89, changing hands as low as $22.71 per share. Progyny Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PGNY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PGNY's low point in its 52 week range is $17.9765 per share, with $28.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.86.

