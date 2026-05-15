Progressive's Underwriting Machine Is Still Working. Is the Stock Worth Buying?

Key Points

Despite the occasional quarterly shortcoming, last year was an unexpectedly good one for the insurer.

The record-breaking profits Progressive and its peers are currently enjoying, however, are likely to pressured in the very near future.

This stock's seemingly big trailing dividend is based on payments that are neither consistent nor certain.

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It's been a tough past 12 months for Progressive's (NYSE: PGR) investors. Shares of the insurer are at a two-year low, in fact, down 30% from last May's peak. After a fantastic 2024, the market's been certain the company wouldn't be able to repeat the feat. And to be fair, a few of the company's recent quarterly reports were disappointing in one way or another.

Against this backdrop of doubt, however, the insurer has done phenomenally well when it seemingly wasn't supposed to. Last year's total premiums improved 12% year over year, while underwriting margins widened from 2024's 11.2% to a multiyear record of 12.6%. Total policies in force also improved from a little less than 35 million to over 38.6 million during this stretch, growing Progressive's share of the automobile insurance market from 15.6% to 17.2% as of last year. And all of these trends have been extended through the first quarter of this year.

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In other words, the company's climbing the wall of worry, even if its stock isn't.

Impressive, but not necessarily reliable

To the extent corporate performance matters, yes, Progressive seems like a compelling buy at this time. But there's far more nuance to this story.

It's not the only reason to own any insurer's stock. If you're interested in Progressive or any of its peers, however, regular investment income likely is on your mind. And with a trailing dividend yield of more than 7%, this particular ticker is attractive to be sure.

Just dig deeper into how these underlying payments are dished out. Although the company makes a modest quarterly dividend payment, the bulk of Progressive's annual per-share dividend is paid in a lump sum at the beginning of the year, based on the previous year's profitability. This past January's big dividend was $13.50, well up from the previous January's payment of $4.50, but both were miles above the company's usual yearly bump before 2025.

While these recent special payments have been amazing, there's no assurance they're sustainable. It ultimately depends on Progressive's ability to keep its underwriting engine revving like it is right now. It might. But the insurer's performance is teetering on too good to be true... or at least too good to last. The insurance industry has a funny, cyclical way of pushing back against unusual profitability. The insurance industry's recent record profits, in fact, finally has regulators taking a more scrutinizing look at several of these companies' practices and pricing.

Not the best fit for most people's needs

Inconsistent or uncertain income isn't a reason in and of itself to avoid this ticker. It still has the potential to produce capital gains, and if you don't need predictable, quarterly investment income, the chance for the occasional sizable cash bump may be worth it to some investors.

If you need a consistent, steady flow of growing dividends you can count on, though -- perhaps to help cover recurring living expenses -- Progressive stock isn't your best bet despite what looks like a fantastic dividend yield right now.

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James Brumley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Progressive. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.