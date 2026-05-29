Progressive's Telematics Edge Is Quietly Reshaping Auto Insurance. Here's Why That Matters.

Key Points

Progressive is a leader in telematics, and it has nearly two decades of data, an economic moat.

It uses the data to match rate to risk, driving profitable growth in its auto insurance business.

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Progressive (NYSE: PGR) is one of the largest U.S. insurance companies, covering all stripes of policies. Although there are many insurance technology start-ups using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to provide accurate pricing and a digital experience, Progressive has an edge in the auto space through its telematics program. Here's why that matters.

Staying on top of technology

Telematics is a program that insurance companies use to track driving records and price policies accordingly. It's a usage-based system, and drivers who opt in can benefit from lower rates if their safety records indicate that they're low-risk. Drivers can use a phone app or plug-in device to track things like speeding, acceleration, and seatbelt usage.

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Although telematics is widely used among insurers today, Progressive was the first one to adopt the technology. It began its first program in 2008, and by 2013, it had a 57% awareness rate. By 2015, it had 3 million customers in what is now called the Snapshot program.

Progressive has tons of data at this point about every facet of driving that helps it match rate to risk, the ultimate goal of an insurance company. This gives it an edge over competitors of any kind, including the new upstarts. This data and the insights Progressive gets from it compound over time, and through machine learning, it constantly improves. That creates a wide moat and protects its lead in this space.

Beating the market

Progressive has two segments: personal and commercial. Since auto policies represent 90% of the personal line, and the personal line is 83% of the company's business, auto insurance is the company's main area.

Given its outsized role in the business, having an edge in the auto segment is critical for the company's growth. Personal line payments in force increased 11% year over year in the 2026 first quarter, or an additional $1.3 billion, on top of 22% last year. Progressive added its newest Snapshot model to 14 states, representing 44% of net premiums written over the trailing 12 months, improving its segmentation and risk selection. That's leading to competitive rates and its highest conversion levels in more than 20 years.

It also helps Progressive keep its combined ratio low. The ratio measures how much it pays out as claims, and it was 86.4% in Q1, well below the 96% goal.

But it's the long-term effect that's crucial. Today's growth comes from the company's nearly two-decade investment in this space, and that's what will power its continued trajectory. Despite being an established leader, Progressive has been a market-beating stock for years. It's slipping this year as the market prices in worries about comparisons with an excellent 2025, which led to it becoming expensive. The auto business gives it an essential advantage in keeping up market-beating performance long term.

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Jennifer Saibil has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Progressive. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.