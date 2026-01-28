Progressive's Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates on Higher Premiums

The Progressive Corporation’s PGR fourth-quarter 2025 earnings per share of $4.67 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.2%. The bottom line increased 14.4% year over year.



Operating revenues increased 10.6% year over year to $22.49 billion and beat the consensus estimate by 2.5%.

The Progressive Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

The Progressive Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | The Progressive Corporation Quote

Behind the Headlines

Net premiums written were $19.5 billion in the quarter, up 8% from $18.1 billion a year ago.



Net premiums earned grew 10% to $21 billion. The reported figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $20.9 billion.



Net realized gain on securities was $257 million versus a loss of $53 million in the year-ago quarter.



Combined ratio — the percentage of premiums paid out as claims and expenses — deteriorated 10 basis points (bps) from the prior-year quarter’s level to 88.

Full-Year Highlights

Operating revenues grew 15.7% year over year to $86.9 billion, driven by 15.3% higher net premiums earned, a 26.5% increase in net investment income, a 12.4% rise in fees and other revenues, and 22% higher service.



Total expenses rose 13.5% to $73.4 billion, attributable to 10% higher losses and loss adjustment expenses, a 13.2% increase in policy acquisition costs, a 19.7% rise in other underwriting expenses, an 18.3% jump in service expenses, a 17.2% improvement in investment expenses, and a policyholder credit expense.



Combined ratio improved 140 bps to 87.4.

December Policies in Force

Policies in force were solid in the Personal Lines segment, increasing 11% from the year-ago month’s figure to 37.4 million. Special Lines improved 7% to 6.9 million.



In the Personal Auto segment, Direct Auto increased 14% year over year to 16 million, while Agency Auto increased 10% to 10.8 million.



Progressive’s Commercial Auto segment rose 4% year over year to 1.2 million. The Property business had 3.6 million policies in force, up 4%.

Financial Update

Progressive’s book value per share was $51.74 as of Dec. 30, 2025, up 18.4% from $43.67 as of Dec. 30, 2024.



Return on equity in December 2025 was 40.1%, up from 36.4% reported in the year-ago period. The total debt-to-total capital ratio improved 270 bps to 18.5.

Zacks Rank

Progressive currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Insurers

The Travelers Companies, Inc. TRV reported fourth-quarter 2025 core income of $11.13 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 32% and improved 22% year over year. Travelers’ total revenues increased 3.2% from the year-ago quarter to $12.4 billion, primarily driven by higher premiums, net investment income, and other revenues. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.08%.



Net written premiums increased 1% year over year to a record $10.8 billion. Net investment income increased 10.3% year over year to $1 billion. The figure matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Travelers witnessed an underwriting gain of $1.7 billion, up 21.7% year over year. The consolidated underlying combined ratio of 82.2 improved 180 bps year over year.



RLI Corp. RLI reported fourth-quarter 2025 operating earnings of 94 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 23.6%. The bottom line increased 80.8% from the prior-year quarter. Operating revenues for the reported quarter were $449 million, up 3% year over year. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.4%.



Gross premiums written decreased 2.1% year over year to $463.2 million. This can be attributed to the poor performance of the Property Segment. Our estimate was $505.2 million. Net investment income increased 9.2% year over year to $42.3 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was $42.9 million, while our estimate for the metric was pegged at $44.5 million. The investment portfolio’s total return was 1.5% in the quarter.



W.R. Berkley Corporation’s WRB fourth-quarter 2025 operating income of $1.13 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.9%. The bottom line remained flat year over year. W.R. Berkley’s net premiums written were $3 billion, up 2.1% year over year. The figure was lower than our estimate of $3.2 billion. Operating revenues came in at $3.7 billion, up 5.9% year over year. However, the top line missed the consensus estimate by 0.9%.



Net investment income grew 6.6% to $338.2 million. Total expenses increased 7.2% to $3.1 billion, driven by higher losses and loss expenses. This was quite close to our estimate of $3.2 billion.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

RLI Corp. (RLI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.