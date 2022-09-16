Progressives (PGR) August Earnings Rise on Higher Revenues

The Progressive Corporation PGR reported earnings per share of 20 cents for August 2022, rebounding from the year-ago loss of 2 cents. The improvement stemmed from higher revenues coupled with lower expenses.

August Numbers in Detail

Progressive recorded net premiums written of $4.1 billion, up 5% from $3.9 billion in the year-ago month. Net premiums earned were $3.8 billion, up 9% from $3.5 billion reported in the year-ago month.



Net realized loss on securities was $175.4 million versus the year-ago gain of $131.5 million.



The combined ratio — the percentage of premiums paid out as claims and expenses — improved 1170 basis points (bps) year over year to 93.6.



Progressive’s operating revenues were $4.1 billion, improving 9.9% year over year, owing to a 9.2% increase in premiums, 13.1% higher service revenues, a 52.1% jump in investment income and 1.3% higher fees.



Total expenses declined 2.7% to $3.7 billion, largely due to 6.3% lower losses and loss adjustment expenses. However, 9.8% higher policy acquisition costs and an increase of 12.8% in other underwriting expenses weighed on the upside.



In August, policies in force (PIF) were impressive for both Vehicle and Property businesses. In its Vehicle business, the Personal Auto segment declined 2% year over year to 17.3 million. Special Lines increased 5% from the year-earlier month to 5.5 million policies.



In Progressive’s Personal Auto segment, Agency Auto PIF declined 5% to 7.6 million while Direct Auto improved 1% to 9.7 million.



Progressive’s Commercial Auto segment rose 10% year over year to about 1 million. The Property business had 2.8 million policies in force in the reported month, up 4% year over year.



Progressive’s book value per share was $26.94 as of Aug 31, 2022, down 14.4% from $31.47 on Aug 31, 2021.



Return on equity in the trailing 12 months was -8.8%, having contracted 3110 bps from 22.3% in August 2021. The debt-to-total-capital ratio deteriorated 760 bps year over year to 28.2 as of Aug 30, 2022.

Price Performance

Progressive’s shares have rallied 23.8% year to date against the industry’s decrease of 5.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank

Progressive currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the insurance industry are Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK.B ), American Financial Group AFG and W.R. Berkley Corporation WRB, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Berkshire Hathaway’s 2022 and 2023 earnings implies 14.4% and 5.9% year-over-year growth, respectively. The average four-quarter surprise is 17.55%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BRK.B’s 2022 and 2023 earnings has moved 7.6% and 8.8% north, respectively, in the past 60 days. Year to date, shares of BRK.B have lost 6.9%.



American Financial’s earnings surpassed estimates in the last four quarters, the average earnings surprise being 37.09%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AFG’s 2022 and 2023 earnings has moved 1% each north, respectively, in the past 30 days. Year to date, shares of AFG have lost 5.4%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for W.R. Berkley’s 2022 and 2023 earnings implies 20.6% and 10.4% year-over-year growth, respectively. The average four-quarter surprise is 29.95%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WRB’s 2022 and 2023 earnings has moved 8.8% and 6.8% north in the past 60 days, respectively. Year to date, shares of WRB have rallied 21.5%.



Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB): Free Stock Analysis Report



Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B): Free Stock Analysis Report



The Progressive Corporation (PGR): Free Stock Analysis Report



American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.