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PGR

Progressive Prices $1.5 Bln Senior Notes Offering At 99.987% And 99.676% Of Par

March 24, 2026 — 01:36 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The Progressive Corp. (PGR), an insurance holding company, on Monday, priced a $1.5 billion senior notes offering in an underwritten public offering.

The offering includes $500 million of 4.60% senior notes due 2031, priced at 99.987% of par, and $1 billion of 5.15% senior notes due 2036, priced at 99.676% of par.

The company is issuing the notes under an effective shelf registration statement filed in May 2024.

On Monday, the Progressive Corp. closed trading 0.44% lesser at $205.10 on the New York Stock Exchange. In the overnight, the stock further traded 0.51% lesser at $204.05.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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