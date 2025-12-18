Progressive Planet Solutions Inc. Reports Rise In Q2 Income

(RTTNews) - Progressive Planet Solutions Inc. (PLAN.V) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled C$0.97 million. This compares with C$0.62 million last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 9.3% to C$4.96 million from C$5.47 million last year.

Progressive Planet Solutions Inc. earnings at glance (GAAP):

-Earnings: C$0.97 Mln. vs. C$0.62 Mln. last year. -Revenue: C$4.96 Mln vs. C$5.47 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.