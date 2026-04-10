Progressive (PGR) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Progressive (PGR) closed the most recent trading day at $194.13, moving -2.88% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.11%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.56%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.35%.

The stock of insurer has fallen by 2.58% in the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 1.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.51%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Progressive in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on April 15, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $4.77, marking a 2.58% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $22.62 billion, indicating a 9.68% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $16.42 per share and a revenue of $91.42 billion, signifying shifts of -10.03% and +5.15%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Progressive. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.04% decrease. Progressive is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

With respect to valuation, Progressive is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.18. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 10.71 of its industry.

It's also important to note that PGR currently trades at a PEG ratio of 5.77. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry stood at 2.03 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, placing it within the top 22% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PGR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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