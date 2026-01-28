Progressive (PGR) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2025, Progressive (PGR) reported revenue of $22.49 billion, up 10.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.67, compared to $4.08 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $21.94 billion, representing a surprise of +2.5%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.1%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.44.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Companywide Total - Combined ratio : 88% compared to the 88.6% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 88% compared to the 88.6% average estimate based on six analysts. Policies in force - Total personal auto : 26.78 million compared to the 26.72 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: 26.78 million compared to the 26.72 million average estimate based on three analysts. Policies in force - Total special lines : 7 million compared to the 7.01 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: 7 million compared to the 7.01 million average estimate based on three analysts. Policies in force - Total Commercial Lines : 1.19 million versus 1.2 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: 1.19 million versus 1.2 million estimated by three analysts on average. Policies in force - Personal Lines - Direct auto : 15.99 million versus 15.94 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: 15.99 million versus 15.94 million estimated by three analysts on average. Policies in force - Total Property business : 3.65 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.68 million.

: 3.65 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.68 million. Policies in force - Personal Lines - Agency auto : 10.79 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 10.78 million.

: 10.79 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 10.78 million. Policies in force - Companywide Total : 38.62 million versus 38.6 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: 38.62 million versus 38.6 million estimated by three analysts on average. Policies in force - Total Personal Lines : 37.43 million compared to the 37.4 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: 37.43 million compared to the 37.4 million average estimate based on three analysts. Net premiums earned: $21.09 billion versus $20.93 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.2% change.

Here is how Progressive performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Progressive here>>>

Shares of Progressive have returned -9.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.