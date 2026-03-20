Progressive (PGR) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

Progressive (PGR) ended the recent trading session at $206.00, demonstrating a +1.64% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.51%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.97%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.01%.

Shares of the insurer witnessed a gain of 0.45% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its loss of 6.38%, and the S&P 500's loss of 3.63%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Progressive in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Progressive is projected to report earnings of $4.8 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 3.23%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $22.61 billion, reflecting a 9.65% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $16.44 per share and a revenue of $91.66 billion, demonstrating changes of -9.92% and +5.42%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Progressive. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.32% higher within the past month. Progressive is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

With respect to valuation, Progressive is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.33. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 9.8 of its industry.

We can also see that PGR currently has a PEG ratio of 8.81. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 30, putting it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.