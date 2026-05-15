Progressive (PGR) Down 3.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Progressive (PGR). Shares have lost about 3.2% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Progressive due for a breakout? Well, first let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent drivers for The Progressive Corporation before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

Progressive's Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates on Higher Premiums



The Progressive Corporation’s first-quarter 2026 earnings per share of $4.96 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.5%. The bottom line increased 6.7% year over year.



Behind the Headlines



Net premiums written were $23.6 billion in the quarter, up 6.5% from $22.2 billion a year ago.



Net premiums earned grew 8% to $20.9 billion. The reported figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.5%.



Operating revenues grew 8.2% year over year to $22.3 billion, driven by 8% higher net premiums earned, a 12.7% increase in net investment income, a 3.5% rise in fees and other revenues, and 13.5% higher service revenue. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.2%.



Total expenses rose 8.4% to $18.6 billion, attributable to 8% higher losses and loss adjustment expenses, a 5.6% increase in policy acquisition costs, a 12.1% rise in other underwriting expenses, and a 12% increase in service expenses.



Net realized loss on securities was $120 million, narrower than the loss of $212 million in the year-ago quarter.



Combined ratio — the percentage of premiums paid out as claims and expenses — deteriorated 40 basis points (bps) from the prior-year quarter’s level to 86.4.



March Policies in Force



Policies in force were solid in the Personal Lines segment, up 9% from the year-ago month’s figure to 38.3 million. Special Lines improved 7% to 7.1 million.

In the Personal Auto segment, Agency Auto increased 9% year over year to 11 million, while Direct Auto increased 12% to 16.5 million.



Progressive’s Commercial Auto segment policies rose 3% year over year to 1.2 million. The Property business had 3.6 million policies in force, up 2%.



Financial Update



Progressive’s book value per share was $54.82 as of March 30, 2026, up 11% from $49.39 as of March 30, 2025.



Return on equity in March 2026 was 35.2%, down from 39.3% reported in the year-ago period. The total debt-to-total capital ratio deteriorated 150 bps to 20.7.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates review have trended upward during the past month.

VGM Scores

Currently, Progressive has a average Growth Score of C, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with a D. However, the stock has a grade of B on the value side, putting it in the top 40% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Notably, Progressive has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.