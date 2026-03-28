Progressive Had a Remarkable Run. Now Comes the Hard Part.

Key Points

Progressive’s real advantage is its disciplined, data-driven approach to pricing insurance.

As the cycle turns, the car insurer may not be able to keep all of the market share gains it picked up last year.

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Progressive's (NYSE: PGR) earnings per share have ramped from a trough of about $1 in 2022 to close to $20 in 2025. Big swings come with the territory in property and casualty insurance, where hard markets let insurers raise premiums and soft markets are more competitive, eventually bringing margins back down.

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With shares down around 25% over the past year, the magnitude of this swing has come into focus. Prior to this cycle, the company's EPS had never crossed the $10 mark. The durability of Progressive's recent earnings run now depends on how much was driven by its underwriting skill versus a favorable turn in the cycle.

The data engine behind the wheel

The company remains one of the industry's best underwriters, using decades of claims history and telematics data to price risk with more precision than most. Its long-term goal is to maintain a combined ratio below 96%.

For this measure of insurer profitability, the further the company lands below 100%, the greater the profit. Progressive was far better than that in 2025, with a combined ratio of 87.4%, showing how strong this cycle has been. But its clearest advantage in this cycle was growth.

While the entire industry became more profitable as rates rose over the past few years, Progressive grew the fastest. Its net premiums written jumped roughly 16% annually from 2021 to 2025.

That combination of disciplined underwriting and share gains is the engine that drove earnings from a trough of about $1 per share in 2022 to over $19 in 2025. That same discipline works in reverse, because if the market softens and pricing gets more competitive, the company is unlikely to chase growth at the expense of profit margins.

The cycle always turns

The tailwinds that propelled earnings growth are now changing. Progressive picked up roughly two points of personal auto market share in 2025, but the broader cycle was also highly favorable for insurers. That makes it harder to tell how much of the recent earnings surge came from company-specific execution and how much came from unusually strong industry conditions.

Some of those gains may prove durable, but not all of them are guaranteed to stick. If the market keeps getting more competitive, Progressive's discipline could mean giving some of that share back rather than writing weaker business. The easiest stretch of cycle-driven growth is likely behind it.

Progressive remains a high-quality insurer with an underwriting edge that should hold up through the cycle. At 12.5 times forward earnings, the stock no longer carries the premium it did a year ago. But that multiple sits on top of earnings that may prove unusually high. If price competition firms up, pushing margins back toward more normal levels, the earnings base under that multiple will shrink.

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Bryan White has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Progressive. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.