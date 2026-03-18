Progressive Feb. Net Income Rises

(RTTNews) - The Progressive Corporation (PGR) reported net income of $943 million for the month of February, an increase of 2% from a year ago. Net income per share available to common shareholders was $1.61 compared to $1.58.

For the month ended February 28, 2026, net premiums written was $7.00 billion, an increase of 5% from last year. Net premiums earned was $6.5 billion, up 8%.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Progressive Corp. shares are down 0.49 percent to $202.69.

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