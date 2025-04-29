The Progressive Corporation Schedules Investor Relations Conference Call for May 6, 2025

Progressive Corporation will host an Investor Relations conference call on May 6, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. ET.

The Progressive Corporation will host an Investor Relations conference call on May 6, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. eastern time, which will last for 60 minutes and include a Q&A session with CEO Tricia Griffith and CFO John Sauerland. Participants can join via phone or audio-only webcast, though only call-in attendees can submit questions. The company will file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the SEC on May 5, 2025, and will also post its Shareholders' Report on its investor website. Replays of the webcast will be available two hours after the call and can be accessed online until May 7, 2026. Progressive, founded in 1937 and based in Mayfield Village, Ohio, is a leading insurer offering a range of products including auto and home insurance, and is the second-largest personal auto insurer in the U.S.

Progressive Corporation is actively engaging with investors by hosting a quarterly conference call, demonstrating transparency and commitment to shareholder communication.

The company's upcoming filing of its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q reflects its adherence to regulatory requirements and provides shareholders with financial updates.

Progressive's position as the second largest personal auto insurer in the country reinforces its strong market presence and competitive advantage in the insurance industry.

The availability of multiple ways for consumers to access insurance services, including a mobile app and local agents, highlights Progressive's commitment to customer convenience and accessibility.

Investor Relations conference calls typically indicate that there might be uncertainty or issues that require clarification to shareholders, suggesting potential concerns about the company’s performance.

The limitation on question submissions for webcast participants could limit transparency and engagement with a segment of the investor audience, potentially leading to dissatisfaction among those who prefer online participation.

The timing of the quarterly filing immediately before the conference call may raise concerns about last-minute adjustments or disclosures, which could lead to speculation about the company's financial health.

$PGR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PGR stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PGR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/20 and 0 sales.

on 03/20 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 02/24, 02/14, 01/24 and 0 sales.

$PGR Insider Trading Activity

$PGR insiders have traded $PGR stock on the open market 23 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 23 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PGR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN P SAUERLAND (VP and Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 51,542 shares for an estimated $13,529,061 .

. SUSAN PATRICIA GRIFFITH (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,087 shares for an estimated $4,876,177 .

. JEFFREY D KELLY sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $2,500,000

PATRICK K CALLAHAN (Personal Lines President) sold 4,669 shares for an estimated $1,305,935

JOHN JO MURPHY (Claims President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,938 shares for an estimated $956,097 .

. LORI A NIEDERST (CRM President) sold 3,855 shares for an estimated $952,416

KAREN BAILO (Commercial Lines President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,558 shares for an estimated $863,914 .

. JONATHAN S. BAUER (Chief Investment Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,923 shares for an estimated $824,178 .

. ANDREW J QUIGG (Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,643 shares for an estimated $398,915 .

. MARIANN WOJTKUN MARSHALL (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 776 shares for an estimated $188,565 .

. DEVIN C JOHNSON sold 400 shares for an estimated $110,016

CARL G JOYCE (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 360 shares for an estimated $99,419

$PGR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 866 institutional investors add shares of $PGR stock to their portfolio, and 722 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PGR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PGR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/13/2024

$PGR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PGR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PGR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $283.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Alex Scott from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $294.0 on 11/06/2024

on 11/06/2024 Michael Zaremski from BMO Capital set a target price of $273.0 on 11/04/2024

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As previously announced, The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) will host an Investor Relations conference call on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, beginning at 9:30 a.m. eastern time. This quarterly call, which will consist of both a conference call and audio-only webcast, is scheduled to last 60 minutes and will consist of a question-and-answer session with Tricia Griffith, our CEO, and John Sauerland, our CFO. Call-in participants will be able to ask questions via phone, however, webcast participants will not be able to submit questions online.





On May 5, 2025, Progressive expects to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission and post its Shareholders’ Report, including the Letter to Shareholders from Tricia Griffith, to its website at





https://investors.progressive.com/financials





.





To receive the details on how to access the call or to join the webcast, visit Progressive’s website at





https://investors.progressive.com/events





.





Replays of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes. The archived webcast will be able to be accessed from Progressive’s website at





https://investors.progressive.com/events





and will remain available until May 7, 2026.









About Progressive









Progressive Insurance



®



makes it easy to understand, buy and use





car insurance





,





home insurance





, and other protection needs. Progressive offers choices so consumers can reach us however it’s most convenient for them — online at





progressive.com





, by phone at 1-800-PROGRESSIVE, via the Progressive mobile app, or in-person with a local agent.





Progressive provides insurance for personal and commercial autos and trucks, motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles, and homes; it is the second largest personal auto insurer in the country, a leading seller of





commercial





auto,



motorcycle



, and





boat





insurance, and one of the top 15 homeowners insurance carriers.





Founded in 1937, Progressive continues its long history of offering shopping tools and services that save customers time and money, like Name Your Price



®



, Snapshot



®



, and HomeQuote Explorer



®



.





The Common Shares of The Progressive Corporation, the Mayfield Village, Ohio-based holding company, trade publicly at NYSE: PGR.







Company Contact:







Douglas S. Constantine





(440) 395-3707









investor_relations@progressive.com









The Progressive Corporation





300 North Commons Blvd.





Mayfield Village, Ohio 44143









http://www.progressive.com











