The Progressive Corporation Reports Significant Growth in May 2025 Earnings and Premiums

Progressive Corporation reported significant growth in net premiums and income for May 2025 compared to the previous year.

The Progressive Corporation announced its financial results for May 2025, highlighting a significant increase in key metrics compared to May 2024. Net premiums written rose by 11% to $6.634 billion, while net premiums earned grew by 15% to $6.715 billion. Net income saw a striking 353% increase, reaching $1.065 billion, with earnings per share climbing to $1.81. The company's combined ratio improved to 86.9 from 100.4, indicating better underwriting performance. Additionally, the total number of policies in force increased by 16% to 37,002, driven mainly by growth in personal auto insurance. With a strong focus on customer convenience and innovative services, Progressive continues to maintain its position as a leading insurance provider in the U.S.

Potential Positives

Net premiums written increased by 11% compared to the previous year, indicating strong growth in revenue generation.

Net income rose to $1,065 million, a significant increase of 353% year-over-year, showcasing improved profitability.

The combined ratio improved dramatically to 86.9, down from 100.4, reflecting enhanced operational efficiency and claims management.

Total policies in force across personal and commercial lines rose by 16%, indicating robust customer acquisition and retention.

Potential Negatives

Despite significant increases in net income and premiums, the combined ratio remains notably high at 86.9, which indicates potential ongoing claims issues or operating inefficiencies.



The year-over-year growth in net premiums earned, while impressive, may raise concerns about market saturation or competition affecting future growth prospects.



The increase in total pretax net realized gains on securities, while positive, suggests reliance on market performance for financial stability, which can be volatile and unpredictable.

FAQ

What were Progressive Corporation's net premiums written in May 2025?

Progressive Corporation reported net premiums written of $6,634 million for May 2025.

How much did Progressive's net income increase in May 2025?

Net income for Progressive increased by 353% in May 2025, totaling $1,065 million.

What is the combined ratio reported by Progressive in May 2025?

The combined ratio reported by Progressive for May 2025 was 86.9.

How many policies were in force at Progressive by May 31, 2025?

As of May 31, 2025, Progressive had 37,002 policies in force.

Where can I find Progressive’s complete monthly earnings release?

You can find Progressive's complete monthly earnings release on their official website at progressive.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$PGR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PGR stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PGR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 04/09.

on 04/09. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 4 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 02/24, 02/14, 01/24 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/07.

on 02/24, 02/14, 01/24 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/07. REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/20 and 0 sales.

$PGR Insider Trading Activity

$PGR insiders have traded $PGR stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 26 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PGR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN P SAUERLAND (VP and Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 61,542 shares for an estimated $16,287,761 .

. SUSAN PATRICIA GRIFFITH (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,087 shares for an estimated $4,876,177 .

. JEFFREY D KELLY sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $2,500,000

PATRICK K CALLAHAN (Personal Lines President) sold 4,669 shares for an estimated $1,305,935

JOHN JO MURPHY (Claims President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,938 shares for an estimated $956,097 .

. LORI A NIEDERST (CRM President) sold 3,855 shares for an estimated $952,416

KAREN BAILO (Commercial Lines President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,558 shares for an estimated $863,914 .

. JONATHAN S. BAUER (Chief Investment Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,923 shares for an estimated $824,178 .

. DYKE KAHINA VAN sold 2,490 shares for an estimated $691,398

ANDREW J QUIGG (Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,643 shares for an estimated $398,915 .

. STEVEN BROZ (Chief Information Officer) sold 1,267 shares for an estimated $351,985

MARIANN WOJTKUN MARSHALL (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 776 shares for an estimated $188,565 .

. DEVIN C JOHNSON sold 400 shares for an estimated $110,016

CARL G JOYCE (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 360 shares for an estimated $99,419

$PGR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 936 institutional investors add shares of $PGR stock to their portfolio, and 853 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PGR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PGR in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/19/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/07/2025

$PGR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PGR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PGR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $329.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Bob Huang from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $330.0 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo set a target price of $328.0 on 05/07/2025

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) today reported the following results for the month ended May 31, 2025:













May









(millions, except per share amounts and ratios; unaudited)









2025













2024









Change









Net premiums written





$





6,634









$





5,975









11









%









Net premiums earned





$





6,715









$





5,857









15









%









Net income





$





1,065









$





235









353









%









Per share available to common shareholders





$





1.81









$





0.40









352









%









Total pretax net realized gains (losses) on securities





$





211









$





118









79









%









Combined ratio









86.9













100.4









(13.5





)





pts.









Average diluted equivalent common shares









587.7













587.4









0









%

























May 31,









(thousands; unaudited)









2025









2024









% Change











Policies in Force































Personal Lines





























Agency – auto





10,341









8,869









17









Direct – auto





15,089









12,383









22









Special lines





6,787









6,248









9









Property





3,601









3,305









9









Total Personal Lines





35,818









30,805









16









Commercial Lines





1,184









1,114









6









Companywide





37,002









31,919









16









































See Progressive’s complete monthly earnings release, including the “Monthly Commentary,” for additional information.









About Progressive









Progressive Insurance



®



makes it easy to understand, buy and use





car insurance





,





home insurance





, and other protection needs. Progressive offers choices so consumers can reach us however it’s most convenient for them — online at





progressive.com





, by phone at 1-800-PROGRESSIVE, via the Progressive mobile app, or in-person with a local agent.





Progressive provides insurance for personal and commercial autos and trucks, motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles, and homes; it is the second largest personal auto insurer in the country, a leading seller of





commercial





auto,





motorcycle





, and





boat





insurance, and one of the top 15 homeowners insurance carriers.





Founded in 1937, Progressive continues its long history of offering shopping tools and services that save customers time and money, like Name Your Price



®



, Snapshot



®



, and HomeQuote Explorer



®



.





The Common Shares of The Progressive Corporation, the Mayfield Village, Ohio-based holding company, trade publicly at NYSE: PGR.







Company Contact:







Douglas S. Constantine





(440) 395-3707









investor_relations@progressive.com













The Progressive Corporation





300 North Commons Blvd.





Mayfield Village, Ohio 44143









http://www.progressive.com









