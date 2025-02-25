The Progressive Corporation to Host Investor Relations Event on March 4, 2025

Progressive Corporation will host an Investor Relations event on March 4, 2025, covering its claims process and technology.

The Progressive Corporation will host an Investor Relations event on March 4, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time, featuring a conference call and webcast that will last 90 minutes. The event will include a 45-minute presentation focused on the company’s claims process and technology, followed by a Q&A session with CEO Tricia Griffith and CFO John Sauerland. Call-in participants can ask questions, while webcast attendees will not have that option. On March 3, the company will file its Annual Report with the SEC and post its Shareholders’ Report on its website. Access details for the call and webcast are available on Progressive’s investor relations site, and a replay will be accessible for a year following the event.

Potential Positives

Progressive Corporation is hosting an Investor Relations event, indicating transparency and engagement with investors.

The event will provide insights into their claims process and technology, showcasing the company's commitment to innovation and efficiency.

The scheduled filing of the Annual Report on Form 10-K signifies compliance and accountability to shareholders and the SEC.

Replays of the webcast will be available for an extended period, ensuring accessibility and ongoing communication with stakeholders.

Potential Negatives

Webcast participants will not be able to submit questions online, potentially limiting stakeholder engagement during the event.

The upcoming Annual Report filing may indicate financial disclosures that could reveal weaknesses or issues within the company that have not yet been publicized.

The press release does not provide any substantial updates on company performance or significant achievements, which might signal a lack of recent progress or innovation.

FAQ

What date and time is the Investor Relations event?

The Investor Relations event is on March 4, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. eastern time.

Who will be presenting at the event?

Tricia Griffith, the CEO, and John Sauerland, the CFO, will present during the event.

Can participants ask questions during the event?

Yes, call-in participants can ask questions, but webcast participants cannot submit questions online.

Where can I access the Annual Report on Form 10-K?

The Annual Report will be filed and available on the Progressive website on March 3, 2025.

When will the webcast replay be available?

The replay of the webcast will be available two hours after the event and until March 5, 2026.

$PGR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PGR stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PGR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON purchased up to $15,000 on 01/24.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$PGR Insider Trading Activity

$PGR insiders have traded $PGR stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PGR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SUSAN PATRICIA GRIFFITH (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 63,457 shares for an estimated $15,814,091 .

. JOHN P SAUERLAND (VP and Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $7,534,400 .

. JEFFREY D KELLY sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $2,500,000

PATRICK K CALLAHAN (Personal Lines President) sold 7,696 shares for an estimated $1,964,096

STEVEN BROZ (Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,963 shares for an estimated $1,523,998 .

. JOHN JO MURPHY (Claims President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,938 shares for an estimated $956,097 .

. LORI A NIEDERST (CRM President) sold 3,855 shares for an estimated $952,416

KAREN BAILO (Commercial Lines President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,558 shares for an estimated $863,914 .

. DYKE KAHINA VAN sold 2,180 shares for an estimated $549,970

ANDREW J QUIGG (Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,643 shares for an estimated $398,915 .

. MARIANN WOJTKUN MARSHALL (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 776 shares for an estimated $188,565.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PGR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 817 institutional investors add shares of $PGR stock to their portfolio, and 762 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As previously announced, The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) will host an Investor Relations event on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, beginning at 9:30 a.m. eastern time. This event, which will consist of both a conference call and webcast, is scheduled to last 90 minutes and will begin with an approximate 45-minute presentation on our claims process and technology, followed by a question-and-answer session with Tricia Griffith, our CEO, and John Sauerland, our CFO. Call-in participants will be able to ask questions via phone, however, webcast participants will not be able to submit questions online.





On March 3, 2025, Progressive expects to file its Annual Report on Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission and post its Shareholders’ Report, including the Letter to Shareholders from Tricia Griffith, to its website at





www.progressive.com/annualreport





.





To receive the details on how to access the call or to join the webcast, visit Progressive’s website at





https://investors.progressive.com/events/default.aspx





.





Replays of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes. The archived webcast will be able to be accessed from Progressive’s website at





https://investors.progressive.com/events/default.aspx





and will remain available until March 5, 2026.









