The Progressive Corporation Declares $0.10 Per Share Dividend for Shareholders

The Progressive Corporation announced a $0.10 dividend, payable April 11, 2025, to shareholders recorded by April 3, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

On March 7, 2025, The Progressive Corporation announced a dividend of $0.10 per common share, set to be paid on April 11, 2025, to shareholders recorded by April 3, 2025. Progressive, founded in 1937 and based in Mayfield Village, Ohio, is a leading provider of various insurance products, including car, home, and commercial insurance. It is the second largest personal auto insurer in the U.S. and offers convenient access to its services through multiple channels such as online, mobile app, phone, and local agents. The company's shares are publicly traded under the ticker symbol PGR.

Potential Positives

The declaration of a $0.10 per common share dividend indicates strong financial health and a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The dividend payment is scheduled shortly after the record date, reflecting the company's efficient and timely financial operations.

Progressive's position as the second largest personal auto insurer in the country and a leader in multiple insurance segments enhances its reputation and market presence.

Potential Negatives

The declaration of a relatively small dividend of $0.10 per share may indicate limited financial flexibility or lower-than-expected earnings, potentially disappointing investors.

FAQ

What is the dividend declared by The Progressive Corporation?

The Progressive Corporation declared a $0.10 per common share dividend on March 7, 2025.

When will the dividend be paid to shareholders?

The dividend will be payable on April 11, 2025, to shareholders of record on April 3, 2025.

How can I contact The Progressive Corporation for inquiries?

You can contact The Progressive Corporation by phone at 1-800-PROGRESSIVE or via email at investor_relations@progressive.com.

When was The Progressive Corporation founded?

The Progressive Corporation was founded in 1937 and has a long history in the insurance industry.

What types of insurance does Progressive offer?

Progressive offers car insurance, home insurance, commercial auto insurance, and policies for motorcycles and boats.

$PGR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PGR stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PGR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON purchased up to $15,000 on 01/24.

$PGR Insider Trading Activity

$PGR insiders have traded $PGR stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PGR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN P SAUERLAND (VP and Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $10,333,800 .

. SUSAN PATRICIA GRIFFITH (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,087 shares for an estimated $4,876,177 .

. JEFFREY D KELLY sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $2,500,000

PATRICK K CALLAHAN (Personal Lines President) sold 7,696 shares for an estimated $1,964,096

STEVEN BROZ (Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,963 shares for an estimated $1,523,998 .

. JOHN JO MURPHY (Claims President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,938 shares for an estimated $956,097 .

. LORI A NIEDERST (CRM President) sold 3,855 shares for an estimated $952,416

KAREN BAILO (Commercial Lines President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,558 shares for an estimated $863,914 .

. DYKE KAHINA VAN sold 2,180 shares for an estimated $549,970

ANDREW J QUIGG (Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,643 shares for an estimated $398,915 .

. MARIANN WOJTKUN MARSHALL (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 776 shares for an estimated $188,565.

$PGR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 816 institutional investors add shares of $PGR stock to their portfolio, and 766 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

