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Progressive Corp. Reveals Rise In Q1 Income

April 15, 2026 — 08:58 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Progressive Corp. (PGR) released earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $2.818 billion, or $4.80 per share. This compares with $2.567 billion, or $4.37 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.7% to $22.188 billion from $20.409 billion last year.

Progressive Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.818 Bln. vs. $2.567 Bln. last year. -EPS: $4.80 vs. $4.37 last year. -Revenue: $22.188 Bln vs. $20.409 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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