Progressive Corp. January Profit Up 4%

(RTTNews) - Insurer Progressive Corp. (PGR) reported Wednesday that January 2026 net income increased to $1.16 million or $1.98 per share from $1.12 million or $1.90 per share in January 2025.

Net premiums written for the month improved 4 percent to $6.74 billion and net premiums earned grew 5 percent to $6.92 billion from January 2025.

Companywide total policies in force in January 2026 grew 10 percent to 38.88 million from 35.33 million in January 2025.

In Wednesday's pre-market trading, PGR is trading on the NYSE at $209.80, up $1.92 or 0.92 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.