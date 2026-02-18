Markets
Progressive Corp. January Profit Up 4%

February 18, 2026 — 08:40 am EST

(RTTNews) - Insurer Progressive Corp. (PGR) reported Wednesday that January 2026 net income increased to $1.16 million or $1.98 per share from $1.12 million or $1.90 per share in January 2025.

Net premiums written for the month improved 4 percent to $6.74 billion and net premiums earned grew 5 percent to $6.92 billion from January 2025.

Companywide total policies in force in January 2026 grew 10 percent to 38.88 million from 35.33 million in January 2025.

In Wednesday's pre-market trading, PGR is trading on the NYSE at $209.80, up $1.92 or 0.92 percent.

