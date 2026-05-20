Progressive Corp. April Net Profit Up 10%

(RTTNews) - Insurer Progressive Corp. (PGR) reported Wednesday that April 2026 net income was $1.09 billion or $1.86 per share, up from $986 million or $1.68 per share in April 2025.

Net premiums written for the month improved 6 percent to $7.28 billion and net premiums earned grew 7 percent to $7.11 billion from last April.

Companywide total policies in force as of April 30, 2026 grew 8 percent to 39.77 million from 36.65 million in April 30, 2025.

In Wednesday's pre-market trading, PGR is trading on the NYSE at $200.00, down $3.02 or 1.49 percent.

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