Progressive August Net Profit, Premiums Climb

(RTTNews) - Progressive Corporation (PGR), an insurance company, on Wednesday reported a rise in net profit for the month of August.

For the month of August, the firm registered a net income of $1.220 billion, or $2.07 per share, higher than $935 million, or $1.59 per share, in the same month last year.

Net premiums earned stood at $7.036 billion as against the prior year's $5.968 billion.

Net premiums written moved up to $7.199 billion from $6.507 billion a year ago.

