Progress Software Unveils AI-Powered Enhancements in Q2 2025 Telerik and Kendo UI Release

Progress Software unveils Q2 2025 release of Telerik and Kendo UI, enhancing development with AI-powered tools and capabilities.

Quiver AI Summary

Progress Software has announced the Q2 2025 release of its Progress® Telerik® and Progress® Kendo UI® libraries, enhancing .NET and JavaScript application development with AI-powered features. Key innovations include AI Coding Assistants for Blazor and React that facilitate automatic code generation directly within popular IDEs, thereby reducing manual coding and speeding up development cycles. Additionally, the release offers AI-driven theme generation through Progress ThemeBuilder, which allows developers to create custom styles using natural language prompts. The update also includes GenAI-powered reporting insights that streamline decision-making processes. Other enhancements feature performance-optimized Data Grids and expanded UI components, ensuring a seamless user experience across devices. Progress Software aims to empower developers with tools that boost productivity without sacrificing code quality.

Potential Positives

Release of groundbreaking AI capabilities enhances the Progress® Telerik® and Progress® Kendo UI® libraries, positioning the company as an innovator in the competitive software development market.

AI Coding Assistants for Blazor and React streamline the development process, enabling developers to generate production-ready code efficiently, which may lead to increased customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Introduction of GenAI-Powered Reporting Insights integrates advanced analytics directly within the tools, reducing the need for external solutions and streamlining decision-making for users.

Performance-optimized features and new UI components enhance user experience, supporting organizations in creating responsive and adaptive applications across various devices.

Potential Negatives

The press release focuses heavily on AI advancements, which may raise concerns about the company’s reliance on technology that could disrupt traditional development practices or lead to perceived job displacement in the developer community.

There is no mention of customer feedback or user testing related to the new AI features, which could imply that the company is prioritizing innovation over user-centric development.

Progress Software's reliance on AI-driven tools may lead to potential quality control issues or bugs in the code generated, impacting developer trust in their products.

FAQ

What are the new features in the Q2 2025 release of Progress Telerik and Kendo UI?

The release includes AI Coding Assistants, AI theme generation, and GenAI-powered reporting insights among other enhancements.

How do AI Coding Assistants enhance developer productivity?

AI Coding Assistants automate code generation, minimize manual edits, and significantly shorten development cycles for Blazor and React.

What is AI theme generation in Progress ThemeBuilder?

Developers can create custom styles using natural language prompts with real-time previews, streamlining design-to-production workflows.

What benefits do GenAI-powered reporting insights offer?

These insights provide intelligent summaries and contextual information, enabling faster and more informed decision-making without external tools.

Where can I learn more about the Q2 2025 release?

Visit the release overview page or register for webinars on Telerik and Kendo UI Q2 2025 features.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$PRGS Insider Trading Activity

$PRGS insiders have traded $PRGS stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRGS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LOREN JARRETT (EVP/GM Digital Experience) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 44,167 shares for an estimated $2,643,297 .

. ANTHONY FOLGER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $844,555 .

. DOMENIC LOCOCO (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,185 shares for an estimated $466,647 .

. IAN PITT (Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,185 shares for an estimated $123,453 .

. YUFAN STEPHANIE WANG (Chief Legal Officer) sold 1,428 shares for an estimated $83,209

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PRGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 154 institutional investors add shares of $PRGS stock to their portfolio, and 193 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



BURLINGTON, Mass., June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Progress Software



(Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of AI-powered digital experience and infrastructure software, today announced the Q2 2025 release of



Progress® Telerik®



and



Progress® Kendo UI®



, the most powerful .NET and JavaScript UI libraries for modern application development. This release introduces a number of groundbreaking AI capabilities that significantly accelerate development workflows, including AI Coding Assistants for Blazor and React, AI-driven theme generation and GenAI-powered reporting insights.





“We are excited to empower our customers with advanced AI Coding Assistants built right into the tools that they know and love,” said Loren Jarrett, EVP & GM, Digital Experience, Progress Software. “Our new AI Coding Assistants help serious developers reach new levels of productivity working directly with their favorite AI-powered IDEs, enabling automatic code generation with our Telerik and Kendo UI components. Developers can accelerate the creation, styling and deployment of innovative digital experiences with unmatched speed and efficiency. They gain the speed and advantages of AI without compromising their preferred workflows or code quality.”





Highlights of the Telerik and Kendo UI Q2 2025 release:









AI Coding Assistants for Blazor and React



: Empowers developers to automatically generate production-ready code in the



Progress Telerik UI for Blazor



and



Progress KendoReact



libraries directly inside all popular AI-powered IDEs, minimizing manual edits and significantly shortening development cycles.











: Empowers developers to automatically generate production-ready code in the Progress Telerik UI for Blazor and Progress KendoReact libraries directly inside all popular AI-powered IDEs, minimizing manual edits and significantly shortening development cycles.





AI Theme Generation in







Progress ThemeBuilder







:



Developers can leverage natural language prompts to create custom styles for Telerik and Kendo UI components, with real-time previews that streamline design-to-production workflows and uphold consistent branding.











Developers can leverage natural language prompts to create custom styles for Telerik and Kendo UI components, with real-time previews that streamline design-to-production workflows and uphold consistent branding.





GenAI-Powered Reporting Insights



: Integrated directly into



Progress Telerik Reporting



, these intelligent summaries and contextual insights eliminate the need for external tools, enabling faster, more informed decisions.











Additional AI-driven enhancements include a GenAI-powered Telerik PDF Processing library for instant document insights, AI prompt options in the Editor control and new AI building blocks and page templates to speed up UI development.





Beyond AI, the Q2 2025 release includes performance-optimized Data Grids for faster, more responsive data handling, enhanced design system tooling and expanded styling capabilities as well as new UI components with adaptive features designed to provide seamless experiences across all screen sizes and devices.





To explore the full capabilities of the Q2 2025 release, visit the release overview page or register for one of our webinars:



Telerik 2025 Q2 Release Webinar–Web, Desktop & Mobile, Mobile & Cross-Platform Products



,



Kendo UI 2025 Q2 Release Webinar



and



Telerik Reporting and Fiddler 2025 Q2 Release Webinar



.







About Progress Software









Progress Software



(Nasdaq: PRGS) empowers organizations to achieve transformational success in the face of disruptive change. Our software enables our customers to develop, deploy and manage responsible AI-powered applications and digital experiences with agility and ease. Customers get a trusted provider in Progress, with the products, expertise and vision they need to succeed. Over 4 million developers and technologists at hundreds of thousands of enterprises depend on Progress. Learn more at



www.progress.com



.







Progress, Telerik, ThemeBuilder and Kendo UI are trademarks or registered trademarks of Progress Software Corporation and/or one of its subsidiaries or affiliates in the US and other countries. Any other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.









Press Contacts:







Kim Baker





Progress Software





+1-800-477-6473







pr@progress.com







Videos accompanying this announcement are available at







https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bd7e2478-8177-4518-8122-3d39f59e180e













https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a1b92a5b-8285-4073-b245-1fa1ef1d76a1





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.