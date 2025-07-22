Progress Software Secures $1.5 Billion Credit Facility to Enhance Growth and Flexibility

Progress Software increases its revolving credit facility to $1.5 billion, enhancing support for growth and flexibility.

Quiver AI Summary

Progress Software announced the establishment of a new $1.5 billion revolving credit facility, significantly increasing its previous credit line from $900 million and extending the maturity date to July 31, 2030. This move aims to support the company's ongoing growth and enhance its flexibility for future investments, particularly in line with its Total Growth Strategy focused on strategic acquisitions. Progress CFO Anthony Folger emphasized that this increased liquidity positions the company well for achieving its growth objectives. The credit agreement involves multiple major banks acting in various capacities, including JPMorgan Chase, Citibank, and Wells Fargo.

Potential Positives

Increased revolving credit facility from $900 million to $1.5 billion, providing significant financial flexibility.

Extended maturity date to July 31, 2030, enhancing the company's ability to plan long-term growth strategies.

New credit facility aims to support the company's Total Growth Strategy through potential acquisitions, indicating proactive business development.

Comments from the CFO highlight confidence in the company's position for continued growth and scalability.

Potential Negatives

Increased reliance on debt with the expansion of the revolving credit facility could pose financial risks if not managed effectively.

The mention of "increased liquidity" and "accretive acquisitions" may raise concerns about the company's ability to generate sustainable organic growth.

The numerous forward-looking statements add uncertainty regarding future performance, highlighting the inherent risks in achieving projected goals.

FAQ

What is the new credit facility amount for Progress Software?

The new credit facility for Progress Software is increased to $1.5 billion.

When does the new credit facility maturity date expire?

The maturity date for the new credit facility is July 31, 2030.

Who acted as the Administrative Agent for the credit agreement?

JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. acted as the Administrative Agent for the credit agreement.

How will the new credit facility support Progress Software?

The new credit facility provides scale and flexibility, supporting Progress Software’s continued growth and total growth strategy.

What is the remaining outstanding balance of the revolving credit loans?

As of the closing date, there remains $660 million in revolving credit loans outstanding.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release





New $1.5B facility will support continued growth and provide greater scale and flexibility







BURLINGTON, Mass., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Progress Software



(Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of AI-powered digital experience and infrastructure software, today announced that it has entered into a Fifth Amended and Restated Credit Agreement (the “Amended Credit Agreement”), which, among other things, increased the company’s revolving credit facility from $900 million to $1.5 billion and extended the maturity date to July 31, 2030. The Amended Credit Agreement replaces the Company’s existing secured credit facility and, as of the closing date, there remains $660 million in revolving credit loans outstanding.





Progress CFO Anthony Folger stated, “This new credit facility provides scale and flexibility, both of which are important to support Progress’ continued growth. With our increased liquidity, Progress is exceptionally well positioned to deliver on our Total Growth Strategy through additional accretive acquisitions.”





JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. acted as Administrative Agent; Citibank, N.A. and Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.as Syndication Agents; Bank of America, N.A., PNC Bank, National Association, TD Bank, N.A., Citizens Bank N.A., and First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company as Documentation Agents; JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., Citibank, N.A. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC acted as Joint Bookrunners and Joint Lead Arrangers; and BofA Securities, Inc., PNC Bank, National Association and TD Bank, N.A. acted as Joint Lead Arrangers.







About Progress Software









Progress Software



(Nasdaq: PRGS) provides software that enables organizations to develop and deploy their mission-critical applications and experiences, as well as effectively manage their data platforms, cloud and IT infrastructure. As an experienced, trusted provider, we make the lives of technology professionals easier. Learn more at



www.progress.com



.







Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains statements that are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Progress has identified some of these forward-looking statements with words like “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “could,” “would,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “targets,” or “anticipates,” or similar expressions which concern our strategy, plans, projections or intentions. By their nature, forward-looking statements: speak only as of the date they are made; are not statements of historical fact or guarantees of future performance; and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions, or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. Our expectations, beliefs, and projections are expressed in good faith and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs and projections will result or be achieved and actual results may vary materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those described under the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2024 and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarterly periods ended February 28, 2025 and May 31, 2025. Except as required by law, Progress has no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations, which speak only as of the date of this press release.







Progress and Progress Software are trademarks or registered trademarks of Progress Software Corporation and/or its subsidiaries or affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Any other names contained herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.













Investor Contact:









Press Contact:











Michael Micciche





Jeff Young









Progress Software





Progress Software









+1 781-850-8450





+1 781-280-4000











Investor-Relations@progress.com









PR@progress.com













Source: Progress Software Corporation





